Vonage Launches New Integration Suite, Introduces SugarCRM Integration

The Vonage Integration Suite seamlessly connects critical business applications with Vonage's unified communications offerings through a single connector interface. Vonage integrations are built from the network up, are highly reliable and scalable, and provide real-time access to customer and client information within business applications.

The Vonage Integration Suite offers a better overall integration experience with advanced contact management services; greater call control and note-taking features; customizable integration tools; and robust in-app help and support. Coupled with the Vonage Business Cloud platform, the integration suite enables businesses to empower employees, elevate their customer experience, and achieve better business outcomes by integrating with CRM, collaboration, and business productivity applications into one cloud-based unified communications platform. And, since the new integration suite was built using the Vonage integration platform, the Company is able to extend these same improvements to the Vonage Enterprise offering.

"We are constantly expanding our integration platform capabilities, allowing us to create cloud integration solutions that transform how businesses communicate, and the way they operate," said Omar Javaid, Chief Product Officer, Vonage. "Vonage's new pre-built Integration Suite app reimagines the way business communications are initiated and captured, allowing for seamless experiences, better productivity, reporting and business intelligence."

What separates the Vonage Integration Suite from most other integration approaches is its single connector interface that allows users to integrate multiple applications from a single application. The platform is supported on multiple browsers, including Google Chrome, Firefox, and Microsoft Edge across devices.

Additional Vonage Integration Suite Key Features:

Enhanced, integrated call metrics and reporting for call volume, history and usage data

Seamless contact management and scheduling capabilities across multiple business applications, within a single interface

Configurable integration features - Click-to-dial, Web Launcher and Call Noting for a customized user experience

New Integration with SugarCRM

Vonage is also including in the integration suite a new Sugar integration that includes automated call logging; seamless contact management; and screen pops that provide information on the customer calling alongside relevant account details. This integration enables those using SugarCRM with Vonage's service to increase productivity from anywhere and any device.

"Partnering with Vonage on its new integration to the Sugar platform will help our customers align CRM data with voice communications," said Mark Weitzel, Sr. Director of Worldwide ISV Alliances for SugarCRM. "The new plugin will help sales teams close more deals and service departments improve customer satisfaction."

About Vonage

Vonage (NYSE: VG) is redefining business communications. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, we've embraced technology to transform how companies communicate to create better business outcomes. Our unique cloud communications platform brings together a robust unified communications solution with the agility of embedded, contextual communications APIs. This powerful combination enables businesses to collaborate more productively and engage their customers more effectively across messaging, chat, social media, video and voice.

The Company also provides a robust suite of feature-rich residential communication solutions.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and Israel. Vonage® is a registered trademark of Vonage Marketing LLC, owned by Vonage America Inc.

