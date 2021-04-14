Vonage Launches Visual Engagement to Enhance Agent and Customer Experience with Native Video in the Contact Center

To connect with consumers in the new modern workplace, businesses must turn to less traditional channels and employ technology that allows them the flexibility to embed programmable capabilities, like video, directly into existing applications and workflows. A recent Vonage report revealed that from January to August of 2020, globally, there was a 140% growth in the number of people who prefer to connect with businesses via video. In an increasingly virtual world, video provides face-to-face engagement for a more personalized experience or when a more complex issue needs that personal, one-on-one connection.

"Video chat has become a mainstream addition to people's everyday lives and shows no sign of slowing down," said Savinay Berry, EVP of Product and Engineering for Vonage. "By embedding video into both the contact center and CRM - the most integrated offering available on the market today - we are providing yet another way for businesses to enable agents to connect with customers on the channel of their choice, providing the personalized experience today's customer expects."

Visual Engagement for Vonage Contact Center embedded in Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, or ServiceNow, elevates conversations and dialog management by enabling agents to escalate any interaction to a video call with screen share capabilities with a single click. Visual Engagement for VCC also empowers businesses to reduce time to resolution through personalized, high touch interactions, resulting in happier customers.

"Is video channel usage poised to explode in the contact center? All indications are that it will, as companies expand to customer service the video use cases that proved so invaluable in the last year," said Sheila McGee-Smith, contact center industry analyst. "Telehealth, distance learning, e-banking and e-commerce are just a few of the applications primed for video customer service deployment."

In addition to Video Engagement, new Vonage Contact Center features include:

Omnichannel capabilities via Webchat - Native webchat routes requests directly to the appropriately-skilled agent through the ContactPad.

- Native webchat routes requests directly to the appropriately-skilled agent through the ContactPad. External routing for messages and cases - Route customers to the channel the customer prefers, such as SMS and Facebook Messenger, to the appropriate agent based on skill, capacity, and availability.

Route customers to the channel the customer prefers, such as SMS and Facebook Messenger, to the appropriate agent based on skill, capacity, and availability. Virtual assistant - Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, Virtual Assistant delivers enhanced self-service interactions that engage every caller with natural language, automating responses to frequently asked questions, proposing actions to update or read customer data, or routing the call to the correct queue.

- Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, Virtual Assistant delivers enhanced self-service interactions that engage every caller with natural language, automating responses to frequently asked questions, proposing actions to update or read customer data, or routing the call to the correct queue. Dashboard analytics and agent metrics - Agents can collect video, chat and voice call data and recordings, both historical and in real-time, to optimize and improve engagement for future customer interactions.

- Agents can collect video, chat and voice call data and recordings, both historical and in real-time, to optimize and improve engagement for future customer interactions. Screen Recording - Allows supervisors and quality managers to monitor agent and customer interactions during and after the call.

About Vonage

Vonage , (Nasdaq:VG) a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.

SOURCE Vonage

Related Links

www.vonage.com

