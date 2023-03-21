Vonage Meetings API Delivers Visual Engagement for an Enhanced Customer Journey

No-code, embeddable video solution delivers easily integrated, native conferencing experience

HOLMDEL, N.J., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Von age , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has launched Vonage Meetings API, a no-code, embeddable video conferencing solution. With Meetings API, businesses can easily deliver global, customizable video conferencing capabilities to any website or platform, enhancing interactions by integrating visual engagement directly into the user experience or workflows without the need for developer expertise.

Adding a visual engagement component to external and internal workflows, Meetings API's no-code design enables enterprises to remain agile by enhancing their existing applications with embedded, configurable and customizable video that improves the customer journey and streamlines internal collaboration. Meetings API also significantly reduces time to market in comparison to other solutions which require complex and lengthy implementation processes.





"The key differentiator for Vonage Meetings API is the user experience," said Ron Maayan, SVP Product for Vonage. "The no-code Meetings API is built from the point of view of a non-developer user or citizen developer, empowering them with the easy-to-implement technology to create sophisticated experiences for their users that are integrated and branded, with a native look and feel."

Meetings API also differentiates from other video solutions in the market that are designed as standalone apps. Bridging the gap between SaaS and APIs, Meetings API and its seamless integration with the customer's existing business applications ensure the end user is never aware they are using another software for their video engagement. With a seamless integration into the customer's existing business applications, Meetings API ensures video calls look and feel native and the end user does not need to download another app or toggle between browser screens. All of this is done with a simple code that doesn't require video or developer expertise.

In addition to its quick and easy deployments, Meetings API is pre-built with all the important capabilities needed for an effective video meeting, including:

Meetings framework: complete end-to-end user experience and user interface, simple room and user management, and global dial-in

complete end-to-end user experience and user interface, simple room and user management, and global dial-in Engagement: screen sharing, whiteboarding, active speaker detection, chat, reactions, and recording

screen sharing, whiteboarding, active speaker detection, chat, reactions, and recording Moderation: video/audio muting and participant blocking

video/audio muting and participant blocking Web-based with no downloads: fully functional within mobile and desktop browsers, leveraging Vonage's decade of WebRTC experience

fully functional within mobile and desktop browsers, leveraging Vonage's decade of WebRTC experience Security & compliance: private meeting access, lock meeting, join before host, waiting room, background blurring, HIPAA compliance for telemedicine applications

private meeting access, lock meeting, join before host, waiting room, background blurring, HIPAA compliance for telemedicine applications Client optimization: performance and UX for web, native or PSTN

performance and UX for web, native or PSTN Customization & localization: Customizable logo and user interface including multiple themes, full RGB color palette and a growing library of languages, including English, Spanish, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Catalan, French and more

"Feature-rich online meeting services will always have a role in powering business communications and collaboration, but many businesses struggle incorporating generic meeting apps into their unique workflows. At the same time, many programmable video platforms require intense development skills and effort to build a tailored solution," said Michael Brandenburg, Senior Industry Analyst, Information & Communications Technology, Frost & Sullivan. "Vonage Meetings API, powered by its low-code/no-code tools, puts the power to create solutions that drive customer engagement directly into the hands of enterprise businesses. Vonage is empowering citizen developers to create custom, interoperable video capabilities to drive the kind of engagement consumers expect from their preferred brands today."

Tuotempo by Docplanner, a cloud-based Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform for healthcare organizations, implemented Vonage Meetings API to build on its success in providing physicians with programmable video capabilities for its telehealth platform.

"For several years, we have been employing video to optimize our patient life cycle experience platform," said Gianfranco D'Aurelio, VP of Product for Tuotempo by Docplanner. "To build on that success and provide even greater patient experiences, we looked for a way to easily and simply enhance our video offering to include additional features. With Meetings API, we were able to quickly create the multi-participant sessions that bring the entire care team together, which is so critical when providing medical care remotely, all supported in the language of the patient's choosing, which is extremely important for our clients who are located across Europe. This has been the perfect fit for our business, giving us the tools to easily integrate these capabilities right into our existing platform, without the need for onsite developer expertise or support."

Meetings API is designed with the combined power of the Vonage Meetings application, used by more than 4 million consumers over millions of sessions annually across both desktop and mobile apps, and the Vonage Video API , which is used by thousands of organizations to build custom experience solutions. Meetings API supports customers in Healthcare, Finance, Government and Education sectors and is backed by a 99.99% uptime SLA and global Sales, Support and Services.

Vonage Meetings API was named a Best of Enterprise Connect Award Finalist for Best Innovation for Employee Experience Management. Winners will be announced March 28, 2023 at the Enterprise Connect event in Orlando, FL.

About Vonage

Vonage , a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. The Vonage conversational commerce application enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications, contact center and conversational commerce applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely - providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage .

