Vonage Named a Leader in the Aragon Research Globe™ for the Intelligent Contact Center, 2022

HOLMDEL, N.J., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been recognized as a Leader by Aragon Research, Inc. in the Aragon Research Globe™ for the Intelligent Contact Center, 2022*.

As increased focus on not only customer experience but on enhanced customer engagement drives the race to intelligence in the contact center, the Globe report evaluates the trends in the market and identifies 15 key providers that are making a difference by "investing in automation and intelligence to demonstrate to buyers that their product knows more and can react quicker to support a growing number of use cases."

The fact that Vonage Contact Center is built on top of the Vonage Communications Platform (VCP), comprised of the Company's unified communications solution Vonage Business Communications (VBC), Vonage Contact Center (VCC) solution and composable Communications APIs that can all be integrated within a single pane of glass, is noted as a differentiator in the report that "leads to enhanced engagement and better employee and customer experiences."

Other key strengths include the recently announced AI Studio , a low code/no code tool to design, create and deploy customer engagement solutions that operate in natural language using artificial intelligence across channels such as voice, SMS, and messaging apps such as WhatsApp; visual engagement features like the ability to escalate any call into a video session on the fly thanks to the Vonage Video API; and powerful integrations with a variety of CRMs including Salesforce CRM, ServiceNow, Microsoft Dynamics, Zendesk, and Microsoft Teams for improved collaboration between front office and back office, and applications such as Google G Suite, Microsoft Office 365, Slack, Oracle, Salesforce, and Zendesk.

"The need for better customer experiences has caused more stakeholders to look closer at contact centers and how they help or hinder customer experience. This puts more pressure on both contact center operators and the providers to show innovation," said Jim Lundy, Founder & CEO of Aragon Research. "With a full, integrated portfolio and an increasing focus on intelligence and AI, Vonage is uniquely positioned to meet the growing demand for intelligence in the contact center through the power of the Vonage Communications Platform."

The report further notes that "Vonage continues to do well with its Vonage Communications Platform—both in the sale of pre-packaged applications but also by leveraging its APIs that power many applications for partners and can be used to customize their own VBC and VCC applications."

"We are excited to be named a Leader in ICC by Aragon, driven by the power of our comprehensive, integrated Vonage Communications Platform and the intelligent engagement capabilities that we offer customers around the world," said Savinay Berry, EVP Product and Engineering for Vonage. "Inclusion in this Aragon Research report highlights the value of our ongoing product innovation and focus on helping businesses enhance the way they communicate, connect, and engage with intelligent, composable solutions."

Vonage was also recently named a Leader in the Aragon Research Globe™ for Unified Communications and Collaboration, 2022 for the fourth year in a row. Leadership in both reports is a testament to Vonage's integrated strategy and years-long focus on the convergence of APIs, UC, and CC - which together make up the single, integrated VCP. With this composable architecture, businesses can build customer and employee engagement using all three modalities to surprise and delight users. Vonage Communications APIs are core to this composable approach, providing flexible application building blocks and adding further customization and value to the VBC and VCC applications.

Download the Aragon Globe excerpt.

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

*Aragon Research "Aragon Research Globe™ for the Intelligent Contact Center, 2022." by Jim Lundy, November 3, 2022.

© 2019 Aragon Research, Inc. and/or its Affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

About Vonage

Vonage , a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. The Vonage conversational commerce application enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications, contact center and conversational commerce applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely - providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage .

SOURCE Vonage