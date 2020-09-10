Vonage Names Rinaldo Huriptyo VP and General Manager Canadian Markets

HOLMDEL, N.J., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has named Rinaldo Huriptyo as Vice President and General Manager of Canadian Markets for its Applications Group.

In this role, Huriptyo will oversee Vonage's field sales, channel, and alliances teams throughout Canada, building on the Company's existing presence within the region by reinforcing Vonage as a global leader in cloud communications helping organizations accelerate digital transformation.

"We are excited to have Rinaldo on the team," said Reggie Scales, EVP, Applications Group Americas and Asia-Pacific for Vonage. "Building upon our existing presence in Canada, Rinaldo has key customer and partner relationships in this market, as well as an extensive network for recruiting, all of which will be critical to our continued success as we grow our offering in this region."

With nearly 20 years of leadership experience in Enterprise sales, Huriptyo has an extensive SaaS background in the U.S., Canadian, and Asia-Pacific markets. He has an in-depth knowledge of emerging enterprise technology such as cloud communications, digital transformation, SD-WAN, and security. Huriptyo has led teams across multiple industries including Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Government, Retail, Technology, Service Providers, Systems Integrators, Distribution, and Technology Resellers.

Prior to joining Vonage, Huriptyo served as Regional Vice President at Oracle, where he led the Communications enterprise business unit responsible for Canada, U.S. Northeast, and the global financials. He managed a senior team of professionals including strategic, channel, field and inside sales as well as technical sales consultants for Oracle Communications' overall enterprise portfolio. Prior to Oracle, Huriptyo also held various senior sales positions at global communications providers including Acme Packet and Avaya.



"I am very excited to be joining the Vonage team that provides businesses across the globe with the technology to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere," said Huriptyo. "I am looking forward to working with the team to help businesses in Canada accelerate their digital transformation journeys."

About Vonage

Vonage , (Nasdaq:VG) a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.

