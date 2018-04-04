Vonage Names Sagi Dudai Chief Technology Officer

"With his vast experience and ability to execute on the Company's vision to transform the way our customers do business, Sagi has been instrumental in driving the development of Vonage's innovative portfolio of cloud-based products and services," said Vonage CEO Alan Masarek. "A vital member of our software engineering team for the past six years, Sagi has a proven track record for working collaboratively with all areas of the business to identify, develop and implement new products, services and technology to produce better business outcomes for our customers."

Based in Vonage's Tel Aviv office, Mr. Dudai leads the Company's global Engineering, Network Operations, Network Services, Research & Development, Software Development, Software Engineering and Quality Assurance teams.

Prior to being named CTO, Mr. Dudai was Senior Vice President of Software Engineering for Vonage, responsible for software development company-wide. He was integral to Vonage's successful development and launch of Vonage Business Cloud, the Company's new cloud-native, next generation platform, which is built to serve the business communications needs of mid-market companies as well as small businesses. Watch this video to learn more about the benefits of the new Vonage Business Cloud.

Mr. Dudai has more than 20 years of experience at the forefront of the fastest moving technology industry trends, including cloud, mobile, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI). Prior to joining Vonage in 2012, he held engineering leadership roles at various technology companies, including three startups -- Mercury Interactive, TelMap & fring -- which were later acquired by Hewlett-Packard, Intel and GenBand, respectively. Earlier, he also worked on a number of classified software and hardware engineering projects for Israeli intelligence.

About Vonage

Vonage (NYSE: VG) is redefining business communications. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, we've embraced technology to transform how companies communicate to create better business outcomes. Our unique cloud communications platform brings together a robust unified communications solution with the agility of embedded, contextual communications APIs. This powerful combination enables businesses to collaborate more productively and engage their customers more effectively across messaging, chat, social media, video and voice.

The Company also provides a robust suite of feature-rich residential communication solutions.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and Israel. Vonage® is a registered trademark of Vonage Marketing LLC, owned by Vonage America Inc.

(vg-a)

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vonage-names-sagi-dudai-chief-technology-officer-300623756.html

SOURCE Vonage

Related Links

http://www.vonage.com

