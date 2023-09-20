Vonage Positioned as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Communications Platform as a Service

News provided by

Vonage

20 Sep, 2023, 11:30 ET

HOLMDEL, N.J., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage, a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation and a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC), has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS). This recognition positions Vonage in the Leaders Quadrant for Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

"This is a transformative time for cloud communications and how businesses use this technology," said Rory Read, Vonage CEO and SVP, Head of Business Area Global Communications Platform for Ericsson. "Consumers now expect flexible, intelligent communication between them and the brands they engage with. The ability to communicate from anywhere, on any channel, is a key differentiator and represents the next level of communication between businesses and their customers, and that is what CPaaS - or Communications APIs - provides."

Read continued, "Vonage's CPaaS capabilities and strong developer resources enable businesses to embed communications into applications, systems and workflows so customers can engage with businesses on their terms, for deeper engagement and a better overall customer experience. And as we look to the future of business communications, we are focused on building a global network platform and exposing network capabilities as APIs, unlocking the power of the 5G network, and putting it at the fingertips of developers to create new, innovative use cases for enterprises and the customers they serve. We are thrilled to be recognized as a Leader in the Gartner CPaaS Magic Quadrant for our platform today, and our vision for tomorrow."

In this CPaaS Magic Quadrant, Gartner recognizes vendors based on Completeness of Vision Evaluation Criteria which includes innovation, market understanding, and a vertical/industry strategy.

Programmable components for the Vonage Communications Platform, such as Vonage AI Acceleration Suite, help improve business productivity, customer experiences and enhance customer engagement with a simplified approach to build new applications. With Vonage AI Studio, VCP empowers developers and non-developers to communicate with customers across channels with AI powered conversational workflows.

Vonage is one of only two vendors recognized in all three Magic Quadrant reports – CPaaS, Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) in the cloud communications space. Vonage CPaaS is part of the Vonage Communications Platform (VCP), which also includes UCaaS, CCaaS and Conversational Commerce applications.

Download the complimentary Gartner Magic Quadrant for CPaaS.

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Communications Platform as a Service, By Lisa Unden-Farboud, etc., 18 September 2023

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide, By Rafael Benitez etc., 28 November 2022

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, By Drew Kraus, etc., 7 August 2023

About Vonage

Vonage, a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. The Vonage conversational commerce application enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications, contact center and conversational commerce applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely - providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), and a business area within the Ericsson Group called Business Area Global Communications Platform. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.

SOURCE Vonage

Also from this source

Vonage Introduces 'Conversations for Salesforce' for Seamless Customer Journeys across Channels, Processes and Organizations

Vonage Recognized with Salesforce 2023 Partner Innovation Award

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.