Vonage Receives 5-Star Rating in the 2021 CRN® Partner Program Guide for Second Consecutive Year

HOLMDEL, N.J., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has achieved the prestigious 5-Star Rating by CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , in its 2021 Partner Program Guide.

Vonage's channel partner program continues to be a core part of its growth strategy. With this achievement, the Company has been recognized for this ongoing commitment and continued investment in its channel program. These include new initiatives to further enhance support in key markets, new infrastructure and competitive incentives that makes it easy for partners to do business with Vonage, as well as innovative selling models, and product differentiators to help partners better serve their customers.

"At Vonage, we're accelerating the world's ability to connect with the power of the Vonage Communications Platform. Through our channel program, we are not just selling products and services, we are empowering our partners and customers to do what's next and stay ahead," said Jim Regan, Vonage Channel Chief. "We are honored to be recognized by CRN with a 5-Star rating for the second year in a row. This achievement validates our commitment to enabling next generation communications that are more flexible, intelligent and personal, helping our partners to better serve customers and win with Vonage."

The annual CRN Partner Program Guide provides a conclusive list of the most distinguished partner programs from leading technology companies that provide products and services through the IT Channel. The 5-Star rating is awarded to an exclusive group of companies that offer solution providers the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs.

"As innovation continues to fuel the speed and intricacy of technology, solution providers need partners that can keep up and support their developing business." said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2021 Partner Program Guide gives insight into the strengths of each organization's program to recognize those that continually support and push positive change inside the IT channel."

Each year CRN develops its Partner Program Guide to provide the channel community with a detailed look at the partner programs offered by IT manufacturers, software developers, service companies, and distributors. Vendors are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

The 2021 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG .

About Vonage

Vonage , (Nasdaq:VG) a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.

SOURCE Vonage

Related Links

www.vonage.com

