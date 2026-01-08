Vonage Recognized as Digital Identity Innovator at The Fast Mode Awards

Global technology and telecoms award program recognizes Vonage for its groundbreaking fraud protection and user verification Network APIs

HOLMDEL, N.J.,, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage, a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), has been named winner of the Digital Identity Innovator award by The Fast Mode . This global awards program celebrates transformative technologies, visionary leadership, and leading strategies shaping the future of connectivity and digital infrastructure.

Vonage earned the award for its Identity Insights API , a groundbreaking solution that empowers enterprises with real-time network intelligence to verify users, prevent fraud, and deliver seamless customer experiences. By leveraging critical trust signals like SIM Swap detection and Subscriber Match, the solution enables enterprises to enhance digital trust, improve security, and streamline customer journeys.

Driving Innovation in Digital Identity

As a part of the Vonage Protection Suite, a comprehensive set of tools and APIs that simplify end-to-end protection to help businesses to guard against fraud, the Vonage Identity Insights API combines real-time carrier intelligence with flexible integration capabilities, helping businesses scale securely while reducing operational costs and ensuring compliance. The solution has transformed subscriber onboarding, message delivery, and fraud protection across mobile networks, setting a new standard for digital trust across the telecoms ecosystem.

A Leader in Telecom Innovation

In addition to this award, Vonage is featured in The Fast Mode 100 , a prestigious showcase of the top 100 organizations, brands, and initiatives shaping the future of the global telecoms industry. This recognition highlights Vonage's leadership in advancing secure and seamless digital identity solutions, driving innovation through network-powered intelligence, and reinforcing trust and efficiency across telecom and enterprise ecosystems.

"Winning The Fast Mode Digital Identity Innovator award is an incredible honor," said Christophe Van de Weyer, President and Head of Business Unit API at Vonage. "This recognition underscores our commitment to equipping enterprises with network-powered solutions that protect users and build trust, and deliver exceptional customer experiences. Vonage Identity Insights is a testament to our reputation of driving innovation by enabling developers and enterprises to unlock advanced capabilities through our industry-leading network access."

Recognized for Excellence in Innovation

The Fast Mode Awards winners are selected through a rigorous evaluation process, combining expert industry reviews and The Fast Mode's solution assessment framework. Vonage stood out for its ability to enable enterprises to scale secure verification processes, adopt advanced Network APIs, and strengthen digital trust across markets. The solution's groundbreaking potential enhances long-term value and resilience in the digital identity ecosystem.

"Our inaugural awards highlighted solutions that are not just innovative, but that create tangible value for telcos and their customers," said Tara Neal, Executive Editor, The Fast Mode. "Vonage Identity Insights exemplifies how network-powered intelligence can transform digital interactions, delivering both security and seamless experiences, while setting a new benchmark for identity verification and fraud prevention across the telecom ecosystem."

Vonage, a part of Ericsson, creates technology that empowers enterprises and equips developers to lead in the next era of digital transformation. Its AI-powered platforms and tools enable new value creation and innovative customer experiences across mobile networks and the cloud.

The company's technology portfolio includes Network APIs, CPaaS, CCaaS, and UCaaS solutions. Trusted by enterprises across industries and embraced by developers around the world, Vonage is committed to reimagining every digital interaction.

Vonage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and operates within Ericsson Group Business Area Global Communications Platform (BGCP). For more information visit www.vonage.com and follow @Vonage.

