Vonage to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE: VG), a business cloud communications leader, today announced that management is scheduled to attend the following investor conferences:

Needham Security, Networking and Communications Conference

Tuesday, November 12, 2019 (presentation at 8:00am ET)

New York, New York

Stephens Investment Conference

Wednesday, November 13, 2019 (presentation at 9:00am CT)

Nashville, Tennessee

A live webcast of each presentation will be available on Vonage's Investor Relations website , and a replay will be available shortly after each live webcast.

