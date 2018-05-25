Vonage to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Robert W. Baird & Co. 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 3:10 PM ET

New York, NY

A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the Vonage Investor Relations site.

Citi 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference

Wednesday, June 6, 2018

New York, NY

One-on-one format

William Blair 38th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 3:30 PM CT

Chicago, IL

A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the Vonage Investor Relations site.

About Vonage

Vonage (NYSE: VG) is redefining business communications. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, we've embraced technology to transform how companies communicate to create better business outcomes. Our unique cloud communications platform brings together a robust unified communications solution with the agility of embedded, contextual communications APIs. This powerful combination enables businesses to collaborate more productively and engage their customers more effectively across messaging, chat, social media, video and voice.



The Company also provides a robust suite of feature-rich residential communication solutions.



Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and Israel. Vonage® is a registered trademark of Vonage Marketing LLC, owned by Vonage America Inc.

