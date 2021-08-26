Vonage to Present on the Future of Communications Technology at Enterprise Connect 2021

HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, will be sharing its perspective on the future of communications technology and ongoing innovations driving the communications revolution during multiple speaking engagements at Enterprise Connect 2021 .

Enterprise Connect, the premier event for the enterprise communications and collaboration technology industry, will take place September 27 - 29, 2021, at the Gaylord Palms Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

In a General Session on Tuesday, September 28 - The Next Strategic Platform: 3 Industry Vision Addresses - Vonage CEO Rory Read will provide a view of the industry, a vision of what's essential in next-generation communications, and how advancements in business technology are providing businesses across the globe with the ability to enable employees to connect and collaborate - from anywhere.

Additional Vonage speaking engagements at Enterprise Connect include:

Understanding the CPaaS Landscape

Monday, September 27 | 9:00am - 9:45am ET

UCaaS and CCaaS as Part of a Whole Cloud Strategy

Monday, September 27 | 10:00am - 10:45am ET

The Future of Communications Technology: Keeping Your Enterprise Ahead of the Curve

Monday, September 27 | 12:45pm - 1:25pm ET

The Composable Enterprise: What It Is and What Role Communications APIs Can Play

Tuesday, September 28 | 8:00am - 8:45am ET

Enterprise Summit: Preparing for What's Next

Wednesday, September 29 | 12:00pm - 12:45pm ET

During the event, Blair Pleasant, President & Principal Analyst of COMMfusion LLC., will also discuss the importance of Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) end-user adoption and training with findings from a recent, Vonage co-sponsored survey. The session, " Rethinking User Adoption: Leading the Way with a Personalized Approach, " will dive into UC&C user adoption techniques to best serve an agile, hybrid workforce.

"The survey identified several critical points all businesses should consider today when implementing unified communications and collaboration solutions, including the need to prepare end users for the new solution prior to deployment, as well as the role of end-user training," said Pleasant. "In fact, the survey revealed that two-thirds of respondents who received adequate initial training found that the UC&C solutions made them more productive, in stark contrast to those who didn't receive adequate training. Organizations deploying UC&C need to focus on not just the technical deployment, but also user adoption to get their expected return on investment."

Vonage will also host a booth (#2006) on the expo show floor, where attendees will have the opportunity to connect with the Company's executive team, and experience interactive product demos showcasing Vonage's latest technology.

