Vonage Unveils First-of-its-Kind AI and Network Innovation at Dreamforce 2025

HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), showcased the future of customer engagement at Dreamforce 2025 . Vonage and Salesforce, longstanding strategic partners, unveiled a breakthrough innovation - Vonage Contact Center integrated with Vonage Network APIs for Agentforce 360 users, to deliver customer experience like never before.

The powerful software solution leverages real-time network insights and AI, to enable embedded and automated customer verification, operating invisibly to the user while significantly enhancing fraud protection.

"Vonage is addressing some key transformational areas for businesses through its integrations with Agentforce 360. Among the top transformation projects for companies in our research is adding or improving deterministic AI agents (58%), followed by agentic agents (54%)," says Metrigy CEO Robin Gareiss. "In addition, Vonage Agentforce Identity Insights and Fraud Detection helps keep untrusted people out of business' contact centers – a transformation initiative for 43% of companies – while improving lead validation. A big differentiator is the ability to use this function with any provider via API."

AI-Powered Innovation in Action

Thousands of businesses engaged with Vonage at Dreamforce through hands-on demos of cutting-edge integrations of Vonage with Salesforce Voice, Sales Cloud, and Agentforce 360 innovations. Live demos showcased how Vonage's AI-powered software solutions are transforming industries - from streamlining patient journeys to detecting financial fraud and enhancing customer engagement.

One of the demos, Vonage Agentforce Identity Insights and Fraud Detection , a first-of-its-kind solution, equips contact center agents with real-time fraud detection and customer verification tools.

"Vonage sets a new standard for fraud assessment with real‑time Identity Insights and Fraud Detection, a transformational solution that pre-empts fraud, strengthens customer trust, and improves the entire contact center experience," said Derek Top, Principal Analyst and Research Director with Opus Research. "Additionally, Vonage's integration of Agentforce Voice underscores the growing importance of voice‑enabled AI for contact centers to meet specific customer needs, while also ensuring a seamless and intuitive experience."

Customer Stories & Results

Vonage customers Endress+Hauser , a leader in industrial process measurement and automation, and Lennar , one of the largest home construction companies in the U.S., shared the stage with the company to reveal how Vonage is transforming their customer interactions.

Recognition from Salesforce

Vonage was also recognized with the Salesforce 2025 Partner Innovation Award for the third consecutive year, for its innovative use of AI-driven voice capabilities deeply integrated with Salesforce Voice.

Combined with Vonage's status as the top-rated Salesforce partner on the AppExchange , this underscores the Company's leadership in the next era of digital transformation.

"Vonage is driving the future of business by transforming every digital interaction and enabling next-gen customer experiences," said Neelam Sandhu, Chief Marketing Officer at Vonage. "We are proud to partner with Salesforce to enable our joint customers to move beyond traditional support, to proactive, intelligent engagement, opening up new growth and value for enterprises worldwide. It was wonderful to meet with so many of our customers at Dreamforce."

About Vonage

Vonage, a part of Ericsson, creates technology that empowers enterprises and equips developers to lead in the next era of digital transformation. Its AI-powered platforms and tools enable new value creation and innovative customer experiences across mobile networks and the cloud.

The company's technology portfolio includes Network APIs, CPaaS, CCaaS, and UCaaS solutions. Trusted by enterprises across industries and embraced by developers around the world, Vonage is committed to reimagining every digital interaction.

Vonage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and operates within Ericsson Group Business Area Global Communications Platform (BGCP). For more information visit www.vonage.com and follow @Vonage.

