Vonage wins 2019 ContactCenterWorld Top Ranking Performer Award

HOLMDEL, N.J., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (NYSE: VG), a global business cloud communications leader, announced today that ContactCenterWorld, the world's largest contact center and customer engagement association, has named Dave D'Arcy, Senior Director of Customer Support and Service Delivery for Vonage, as winner of its Top Ranking Performer Award for Best Leader.

"I'm delighted to have won this prestigious award from ContactCenterWorld," said Dave D'Arcy, Senior Director of Customer Support and Service Delivery at Vonage. "We are leveraging Vonage Business Cloud, along with our cloud contact center and communications APIs, to build solutions for our customers that provide for a truly integrated end-to-end communication experience. This recognition bolsters our pledge to help our customers improve and compete on customer experience to grow their businesses."

In its 14th year, the ContactCenterWorld Top Ranking Performers Awards is a global awards programme devoted to the contact center and customer experience industry. More than 1,500 entries from organisations and individuals in 50 nations were submitted this year, with winners in Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) announced at a ceremony during a gala dinner at the Palais Wertheim in Vienna. Winners will now compete in the world finals in December.

Raj Wadhwani, President of ContactCenterWorld, commented, "Recognizing the achievements of these awards winners is important to showcase the dynamic nature of this growing industry and to highlight the importance of sharing knowledge and inspiration. These companies just get better and better because they learn in the process of entering and competing! – I am blown away this year with their ideas – so many big brands are falling behind because they are complacent and think they are good – you have to come here to compete and benchmark to really know how far, and these entrants in EMEA are amazing!"

Vonage Business Cloud is the Company's flagship unified communications offering, built on a microservices architected platform designed to address the unique needs of mid-market and enterprise customers. This platform — "One Vonage" — provides businesses with a fully-integrated cloud communications solution through the powerful combination of unified communications via VBC, contact center, and programmable communications solutions via Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform to enhance internal collaboration and external engagement with customers, creating a better experience for all. With these capabilities, Vonage Business Cloud enables businesses and their employees to be more productive and connected than ever before, providing tools for rich messaging, increased mobility, network optimisation, CRM integration, programmability via APIs and video collaboration.

