Vonage Wins Award for Best CPaaS Platform

HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has won the 2020 UC Award for Best CPaaS Platform. Presented by UC Today, a leading global unified communications and collaboration publication incorporating customer experience and emerging technologies, the annual UC Awards celebrate some of the most innovative and forward-thinking companies in the communications space.

Winners were chosen based on their innovation and the contributions made to the industry by a panel of judges composed of influential industry experts from Nemertes Research, ZK Research, Swartz Consulting, COMMfusion, J. Arnold & Associates, and enableUC. Vonage won for the Vonage Communications Platform which allows for the integration of fully programmable APIs into existing products, workflows and systems and from which the Company's unified communications and contact center solutions are built.

"We are honored to be named the Best CPaaS Platform of 2020 by UC Today as well as distinguished industry analysts and consultants," said Jay Patel, Chief Product Officer for Vonage. "It is now fundamental for companies to stay connected to employees and customers from anywhere – through whatever channel they choose – video, messaging, chat, voice. At the same time, the demand for businesses to build unique experiences and disruptive solutions in their markets has never been greater. This is the value that our Communications Platform brings to customers all over the world."

The Vonage Platform brings both power and flexibility to businesses through the integration of multiple channels − video, voice, chat, messaging, email and verification − into their applications, products, and workflows to create new paradigms in their industries. With an ever-growing network of more than one million registered developers, the Vonage Communications Platform makes it easy for businesses to use APIs to disrupt their industries, and enable the type of business continuity, remote work, and remote delivery of services that is so essential in today's environment.

About Vonage

Vonage, (Nasdaq:VG) a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.

