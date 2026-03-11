Vonage Wins Best of Enterprise Connect 2026 Award

First of its kind contact center solution, powered by network insights and AI fraud detection and identity verification, recognized for innovation in security and compliance

HOLMDEL, N.J., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage, a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), today announced that the Vonage Agentforce Identity Insights and Fraud Detection contact center solution has been named the Best of Enterprise Connect 2026 winner in the Best Innovation for Security/Compliance category. Recognized for being a pioneer in enterprise software solutions, Vonage was chosen from hundreds of entries for embedding real-time trust signals from mobile networks and fraud prevention network APIs into contact center workflows - a groundbreaking innovation.

The Vonage Agentforce Identity Insights and Fraud Detection solution provides new insights for contact center agents, leveraging intelligence in mobile networks that has previously been untapped, to help detect fraud risks, verify customers and validate effective communications channels in real time. Using Vonage Communications APIs and Network APIs, these Agentforce actions enable Vonage Contact Center (VCC) customers to enhance agent productivity and customer experiences while helping to secure interactions – seamlessly from within Agentforce and across Salesforce workflows.

"We're proud to be recognized with a prestigious Best of Enterprise Connect award," said Reggie Scales, President and Head of BU Applications for Vonage. "Our innovative solutions bring the power of mobile networks, through network APIs, to the contact center, enabling adaptive authentication and transforming the customer experience. By putting the power of mobile networks to work in combatting fraud, we're enabling businesses to better protect their customers and operations, while enhancing the customer and agent experience."

With up to $10.5 trillion in global cybercrime costs reported by businesses in 20251, the need for advanced fraud prevention solutions has never been greater. Vonage Agentforce Identity Insights addresses this challenge by providing carrier-verified trust signals from mobile networks, enabling innovation in fraud detection and customer experience.

These innovative capabilities are also built directly into the company's own contact center solution, VCC Intelligent Workspace. The solution also brings together, through integrations, many popular CRM systems and productivity tools, including offerings from HubSpot, Microsoft, Salesforce, and ServiceNow.

Check out a demo of Vonage Agentforce Identity Insights and Fraud Detection or schedule a meeting to learn more about Vonage Network Powered Solutions in Booth #235 at Enterprise Connect 2026.

