VONQ Announces Acquisition of Dutch HR Tech Company, IGB, to Accelerate SaaS Strategy and International Growth

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VONQ announced today that it is acquiring IGB, a leader in job distribution, programmatic advertising and recruitment analytics. VONQ, a European recruitment technology company with previous backing from Randstad Innovation Fund, is an industry leader serving nearly 1,000 corporate customers including Deloitte, Shell and Microsoft. This move accelerates VONQs push into new markets and its momentum towards becoming the global leader in SaaS job marketing solutions.

VONQ purchased IGB for an undisclosed sum.

VONQ announces acquisition of recruitment tech specialist IGB Founders of VONQ and IGB (from left to right): Tycho van Paassen, Wouter Goedhart, Jeroen Vos and Peter Nieuwpoort

2020 has certainly disrupted the HR marketing industry. The uncertainty in the trading environment has driven a push towards automation and insourcing, a rotation in the industries and functions where hiring growth is occurring, and a delay in hiring that will lead to a rush once the uncertainty lifts.

VONQ, combined with IGB, will be ideally positioned in this environment with the right product mix to accommodate the needs of both corporate and staffing customers. IGB will profit from the addition of media purchasing to their business model while VONQ's Job Marketing Platform will be strengthened by IGB's programmatic technology. The combination also allows for greater expansion internationally.

"IGB is very pleased to become part of a successful international organisation like VONQ," says Peter Nieuwpoort, Managing Director of IGB. "The partnership with VONQ will allow IGB to grow internationally under the umbrella of an organisation having experience in entering new markets and offering a very complimentary service solution. A lot of synergies can be achieved by joining forces with VONQ."

"We are very happy to join forces with IGB," comments Tycho van Paassen, Co-founder of VONQ. "Having a highly innovative technology partner like IGB becoming part of the VONQ family and technology stack unlocks a whole new dimension of broadening our services. In combination with our Job Marketing Platform, we get one step closer to becoming the one gateway to satisfy all recruitment needs on a global scale."

The recruitment industry is excited about this collaboration as well. "As the market has embraced the change dictated by Covid, there has never been a better time to broaden the offering of VONQ, to meet the demands of our current and future customers," comments Bill Boorman, strategic recruiting advisor, speaker and one of the most renowned voices of the industry. "This coming together offers a great opportunity for everybody in making hiring easier."

About IGB

IGB was founded in 2007. Based in Groningen, IGB is now an international player within the field of automated job posting and programmatic job marketing. With data-driven, intelligent recruitment tools, IGB supports employment agencies, recruitment and selection agencies, as well as direct employers in posting vacancies across more than 1.000 channels. More than 10 million vacancies are posted per month via IGB. For more information visit www.igb.jobs.

About VONQ

VONQ is the simpler, smarter way to build recruitment marketing campaigns across all locations, devices, and digital media channels. From an easy to use SaaS platform or from within your ATS, let VONQ do the hard work of researching, integrating, and optimizing 1000s of advertising channels. Our algorithms work hard so you don't have to.

Today over 1000 leading companies use VONQ to build smarter employer-brand and candidate acquisition campaigns. VONQ is headquartered in Rotterdam with offices in Amsterdam, Dusseldorf, and London. www.vonq.com

About capital D

capital D is a next–generation private equity fund manager focussed on disruptive mid–market businesses across Europe. capital D invests at the intersection of macro, technological and behavioural trends, in businesses which will be the winners of the disruption economy. capital D adds purpose and agility to traditional investment lenses and believes companies with those characteristics are better equipped to succeed. capital D understands "what's next" through an ecosystem comprising experts in digital, innovation and sustainability which creates unique investment opportunities. www.capitalD.com

