Vontélle Brings Diverse Eyewear to National Shelves with Official Frame Collection at America's Best

DULUTH, Ga., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Vision, Inc. the nation's second largest optical retailer and provider of quality, affordable eye care and eyewear, announced its collaboration with women and Black-owned eyewear company, Vontélle Eyewear, on an exclusive frame collection celebrating Black History Month. The limited-edition Official by Vontélle frames will be available while supplies last in all 900+ America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses retail locations, marking the first time Vontélle frames will be available on the shelves of a nationwide retailer.

Not only does the release offer a more accessible avenue for eyeglass wearers to support an emerging women and Black-owned business this Black History Month, but it also increases accessibility to Vontélle's signature better-fitting frames. According to Vontélle, the frames are expertly crafted to complement the diverse faces and personalities of the people who wear them, including wider nose bridges, longer temples for behind the ears and larger lenses for high cheekbones to ensure a comfortable fit. The Official by Vontélle collection includes 15 frames featuring colorful, bold, statement-making designs for both men and women.

"Glasses are not a one size fits all product," said Megan Molony, senior vice president, chief merchandising and managed care officer at National Vision. "The fit and style of glasses are just as important as the lenses within them. Glasses are not meant to hide who you are and should instead be a reflection and celebration of everything that makes you unique. We chose Vontélle for this collaboration because they share our passion for empowering eyeglass wearers to showcase their culture and personality through their eyewear."

The names of the individual frames were inspired by notable African American figures who have made significant contributions throughout history in various fields such as civil rights, literature, science, politics, law, innovation, public service and more. The co-founders of Vontélle are both HBCU alumnae and met as students at Morgan State University in Baltimore. The frame line includes rich design elements juxtaposing patterns and textures to reflect many sorority and fraternity colors.

"We are passionate about making eyewear that's both comfortable and stylish, while also bringing in colors and patterns that reflect our African, Caribbean and Latin heritage," said Nancey Harris, co-founder of Vontélle. "Our products are designed to celebrate our cultural history, and we are so excited to make our frames available to even more customers through this Official collection with America's Best," said Tracy Green, co-founder of Vontélle.

Beginning February 1st, and while supplies last, customers can purchase Official by Vontélle frames at over 900 America's Best retail locations and online.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) is the second largest optical retail company (by sales) in the United States with over 1,200 stores in 44 states and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people by making quality eye care and eyewear more affordable and accessible, the company operates five retail brands: America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Vision Centers inside select Walmart stores, and Vista Opticals inside select Fred Meyer stores and on select military bases, and several e-commerce websites, offering a variety of products and services for customers' eye care needs. For more information, please visit www.nationalvision.com.

Vontélle was founded in 2019 to satisfy the demand for better-fitting, vibrant, fashion-forward eyewear. Vontélle is a Black women owned, designed and operated luxury eyewear company providing bespoke textiles & prints from the African Diaspora on optical frames and sunglasses. They offer sizes that complement diverse faces, fulfill prescriptions and custom lens color/tints including blue light blocker lenses. Vontélle designs are tailored to empower humanity to see the world through a cultural and global lens. For more information, please visit https://www.vontelle.com .

