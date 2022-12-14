Vonza Crosses the 15,000-Mark of Customers in Over 40 Countries

Innovative all-in-one online business platform, Vonza, reaches more than 15,000 customers in over 40 countries across the globe as it continues to expand its offerings

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The efforts of Uyi and Faith Abraham, the founders of Vonza, are undoubtedly yielding the desired fruits as the user-friendly business platform recently crossed more than 15,000 users in different parts of the world. Vonza has grown in leaps and bounds since it was launched, serving the needs of different categories of users – business owners, creatives, and coaches in more than 40 counties worldwide.

"We are helping entrepreneurs, coaches and creators launch and grow their business online. Our software platform is easy to use. Thousands of our customers use Vonza to make a living and provide for their families." – Uyi Abraham.

The business environment continues to evolve, requiring entrepreneurs and organizations to up their game for them to remain competitive. Over the years, several business tools and solutions have been developed to enable entrepreneurs to grow their brands and compete favorably in their respective industries. However, many of such resources are not particularly comprehensive and user-friendly enough, which highlights the significance of the feat achieved by the Vonza team in a relatively short while.

Vonza was created to save users the stress of using multiple platforms for different aspects of their business, providing them with all the necessary tools to deliver an amazing online business experience. The categories of products available on Vonza include Online Courses, Online Store, Website Builder, Membership Site, Vonza Funnels, and Email Marketing. It also offers Vonza Scheduling, Vonza Forms, Landing Pages, SMS Text, and Vonza Schools, amongst other fantastic tools that have stood it out since launching in 2020.

The comprehensiveness of Vonza, with the developers constantly updating the content to keep users up to date with the latest developments in their industries has further endeared the platforms to thousands of people worldwide. "Forum University runs on Vonza. Our courses, lessons and degree programs all run on the Vonza platform. We couldn't impact the number of students we do without the simplicity, ease of use and technology of Vonza." - Dr. Regina Martin.

To learn more about Vonza and how to join the platform to enjoy its immense features and benefits, visit - https://www.vonza.com. Vonza also has a growing online community across social media, including Facebook and LinkedIn.

