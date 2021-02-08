Vonza is the Best Kajabi Alternative for Knowledge Commerce Entrepreneurs, and Is Still Bootstrapped

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VONZA, an Atlanta based SaaS startup, is quickly gaining grounds as the leading Kajabi competitor in the knowledge commerce industry.

Vonza is an online business platform that gives entrepreneurs everything they need for their online business -all in one place. With Vonza you can create online courses, digital and physical products, websites, funnels, scheduling, email marketing and much more. Replace 12+ complicated tools with one easy tool- no coding, no hiring, no plugins and no complex integrations. Vonza does it all.

The startup launched on February 14th 2020 out of beta and since then has gained thousands of customers ranging from online entrepreneurs, marketers, coaches, course creators and small business owners.

"I was frustrated with juggling multiple platforms and tools to run my online business. At one point I had over 12+ different tools and had to use Zapier and plugins to try to tie them all together. It was expensive, time wasting and frustrating to run my business online this way. It was this pain that led me to create Vonza- the best all-in-one online business platform in the world," said Uyi Abraham, an African immigrant who is Vonza's founder and CEO. He realized that many other online entrepreneurs share the same frustrations, and he set out to create the solution which is Vonza.

Its aim is to disrupt the knowledge commerce online education industry and dethrone its current leader Kajabi. "Kajabi is too expensive, techy and complicated for a beginner online entrepreneur and that is why Vonza is the best Kajabi alternative. Vonza gives more features, is simple to use, cheaper and faster than Kajabi," says Uyi Abraham.

According to Forbes, "Since the COVID-19 outbreak, online learning has become more centric in people's lives. The pandemic has forced schools, universities, and companies to remote working and this booms the usage of online learning. Even before the pandemic, Research and Markets forecasts the online education market as $350 Billion by 2025, so the numbers might be updated after analyzing the growth impacts of COVID-19 on the online learning market." Ilker Koksal

Kajabi is a comprehensive business platform that entails designing online courses, membership sites, and coaching programs all in one place. Kajabi recently celebrated their 10th year anniversary and claim to have 30,000 customers. However, with Vonza being a leading Kajabi alternative, the platform beats Kajabi in terms of more features, better pricing and faster service for entrepreneurs.

Vonza is the fastest growing alternative to Kajabi in 2021. Kajabi's steep pricing is one of the reasons entrepreneurs are switching to Vonza which has a free trial plan with no credit card required and also has their paid plans starting out at $79/month versus Kajabi at $248/month.

There are other players too in the online education space like Teachable, Thinkific, Podia, Ruzuku and Udemy that serves millions of customers.

Vonza has lofty goals to become the global leader in the all-in-one business platform. The company is still bootstrapped, profitable and has no plans to raise funds at this time.

