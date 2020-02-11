Vonza Launches the First All-in-one Business Platform for Creatives and Entrepreneurs

ATLANTA, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonza is launching the ultimate platform to build online courses, sell products, construct sales funnels and develop amazing websites. Vonza makes it seamless for entrepreneurs and creatives to run a successful online business all in one place, not all over the place! While saving them time, money and tech frustrations.

"Before Vonza was created, companies and entrepreneurs were overwhelmed, wasting thousands of dollars, using various tools and multiple software subscriptions to juggle their online business, at the same time dealing with annoying tech people, instead of serving their customers and enjoying the freedom of entrepreneurship," said Uyi Abraham, an African immigrant who founded Vonza in February 2019.

He realized that many other online entrepreneurs share the same frustrations, and he set out to create the solution. Vonza is the solution. You don't need annoying programmers and plugins. You don't need to write any code. You don't need to remember 20 different passwords. And you also get to save money at the same time.

The company recently announced a private funding at $5 Million valuation. This new funding will help Vonza to further capitalize on its position as an emerging leader and category king of the all in one business platform.

The company is headquartered in the Alpharetta, Georgia, and on Friday, February 14th, 2020, Vonza will come out of beta, be open for customers, and anyone can launch their online courses and website on it for free.

Vonza is the ultimate platform to build online courses, sell products, offer services, construct sales funnels, schedule appointments, launch email marketing campaigns and develop amazing websites.

