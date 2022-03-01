Vonza Reaches 5,000 Customers, Lands Tope Awotona of Calendly as Investor

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonza, the all-in-one business platform for entrepreneurs and creators has added another feather to their hat as the platform recently reached 5000 customers from different parts of the world. The feat is particularly laudable as it was achieved in less than two years, reiterating the immense benefits that comes with using the all-in-one online business platform designed to help entrepreneurs grow their business online. In a related development, Vonza recently got an investment from Tope Awotona, the founder and CEO of Calendly, which will go a long way in accelerating its marketing engine to reach more customers.

Vonza Founder & CEO, Uyi Abraham

"Vonza has reached an incredible milestone of adding over 5000 customers from more than 40 countries in under 2 years, and this is incredibly exciting for us as a bootstrapped Saas company without VC funding. We started with a strong passion and vision to help entrepreneurs grow their online business in a more simple and effective way. We help the entrepreneur simplify their knowledge business. Vonza brings together your online courses, products, website, scheduling, membership community, payments and beyond – all in one platform, all under your own brand without juggling multiple tools, apps and software," said Uyi Abraham, CEO and Founder of Vonza.

The internet has undoubtedly changed the way businesses engage with their customers as well as how individuals interact. Over the years, several tech-driven solutions have been developed to help businesses enhance productivity and ensure better customer experience. The emergence of eCommerce and its significant growth in a relatively short while have further substantiated this claim. Unfortunately, a good number of business owners and entrepreneurs across industries still struggle to leverage the power of the internet to grow their business. However, Vonza seeks to change this narrative, with the recent feat of serving over 5k customers in less than 2 years reiterating the platform's commitment to the cause.

Vonza officially launched into beta on February 14th, 2020, as a platform designed to provide all the necessary tools to deliver an amazing online business experience. Vonza saves users the stress of using multiple platforms for different aspects of their business.

The platform has also caught the attention of several investors, with the founder of Calendly recently making a financial investment in the company. Vonza is going to use this fund to accelerate its marketing engine to scale faster and further help entrepreneurs, coaches and creators to simplify and grow their online business.

For further information about Vonza and how to join the platform to enjoy its immense benefits, visit - https://www.vonza.com.

