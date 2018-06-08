VOO selects Alticast's Middleware for Its Next-Generation Set-Top Box

Delivering on requests of VOO for a quick time-to-market and the need for flexibility, Alticast's solution provides VOO with an advanced, high-quality system that will allow for future enhancements and adaptability to next-generation STBs.

"The cross-platform compatibility of AltiPlatform enables seamless implementation and management of our service applications across multi-devices for our Next-Generation Entertainment Platform. Its capability to address any future system architecture, ensures our software investment for years to come," said Christian Vyncke, CTO VOO. "We look forward to working with Alticast as a trustworthy partner for our New Entertainment Experience."

"We are proud to welcome VOO to our customer family," said Brian Koo, Managing Director of Alticast EMEA. "Aside from the flexibility and proven performance of our solution, AltiPlatform will be able to provide a viewing experience to VOO's subscriber base that will maximize consumer engagement and ensure operator monetization now, and in the years to come. With the standardized Application Framework, AltiPlatform will maximize the service agility by delivering diverse service offerings with DevOps."

AltiPlatform has already been deployed on over 50 million devices with over 25 operators worldwide. VOO's migration of this software solution will include the majority of their subscriber base in Wallonia and parts of Brussels.

About VOO

VOO, a telecom operator serving the French-speaking regions of Belgium (including Brussels), offers 4P services including high-speed Internet service, digital television, landlines and mobile telephones.

About Alticast

Alticast develops end-to-end media technology solutions that enable service providers to quickly and reliably deliver innovative TV experiences to their customers. Alticast's cloud-based OTT platform, STB software, CAS/DRM, UI/UX, AI and Big Data-based analytics securely bring compelling, personalized and interactive content to over 50 million devices worldwide via broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms. The publicly traded company is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea with major offices in Amsterdam, Netherlands; Broomfield, Colorado; and Hanoi, Vietnam. For more information, or to read Alticast's blog, visit www.alticast.com.

