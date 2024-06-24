Voodoo Ranger Helps Beer Drinkers Find the Can of Their Dreams

News provided by

New Belgium Brewing

Jun 24, 2024, 09:00 ET

America's Top Selling IPA Brand Launches Tall Boys Only Campaign to Match You with Something Tall, Cold and Single

FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Let's face it, the dating scene can feel bleak. For people tired of mixed signals, ghosting, and bread crumbing, Voodoo Ranger has launched TallBoysOnly.com, the #1 dating site for finding the 19.2oz can of your dreams, also known as a Tall Boy.

Highlighting the brand's variety of 19.2oz IPA Tall Boy cans, Voodoo Ranger's new singles-seeking-singles destination includes everything you need to know about your favorite beers with profiles worth swiping right on. Whether you're into sweet Juice Force, irresistible Imperial or have your eye on smooth Tropic Force, finding a Tall Boy to crush is now easier than ever. 

 Voodoo Ranger is stepping in to make sure no matter how your date goes, you have a good night with the Voodoo Ranger Bad Date Hotline.  Just before heading out the door, consumers can text 'BAD DATE' to 1-231-2-RANGER, and Voodoo Ranger will call you with an "emergency" phone call, and a wild excuse to ditch your date if it's going south quickly. Once the escape has been made Voodoo Ranger, in partnership with Cash App, will randomly select bad date runaways to gift $5 to treat themselves to a Voodoo Ranger Tall Boy in place of that dud of a date.

"Whether it's dates gone wrong or endless swiping on apps, finding your match can be rough," said Voodoo Ranger Sr. Brand Manager Michelle Robertson. "Voodoo Ranger is bringing fun back to the dating scene, replacing bad dates with the can of your dreams."

Consumers can also attract their IPA BAE with Voodoo Ranger's limited-edition Eau De Hops. Inspired by the flavor notes of Voodoo Ranger, this exclusive IPA-scented cologne is specially formulated to attract beer lovers. The Eau De Hops will be available for purchase ($50) while supplies last at the Voodoo Ranger Vootique.

For more information, visit TallBoysOnly.com. Must be 21+ to purchase. Live Rangerously, Drink Responsibly.

About Voodoo Ranger

Voodoo Ranger, made by New Belgium Brewing, is the fastest growing and #1 IPA brand in craft beer. Initially launched as three beers in 2017, Voodoo Ranger has released over 20 beers in the past few years including the flagship Voodoo Ranger IPA, Voodoo Ranger Imperial IPA, and Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA, along with recent releases like Juice Force IPA and Tropic Force IPA. For more information and a Rangerously good time, follow @voodooranger on Instagram. To learn more about the Voodoo Ranger portfolio, visit voodooranger.com.

CONTACT: Amanda Pisano, [email protected], 914-980-0382

SOURCE New Belgium Brewing

Also from this source

Bell's Brewery Launches Its Iconic Oberon Ale March 25

Today, Bell's Brewery launched its highly anticipated seasonal Oberon Ale. A wheat ale with a highly drinkable 5.8% ABV and citrusy, smooth flavor...

NEW BELGIUM BREWING ANNOUNCES SHAUN BELONGIE AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Today, New Belgium Brewing announced that Shaun Belongie, New Belgium's Chief Marketing Officer of 5 years, will become its next Chief Executive...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Beers, Wines and Spirits

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics