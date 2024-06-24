Voodoo Ranger Helps Beer Drinkers Find the Can of Their Dreams

Highlighting the brand's variety of 19.2oz IPA Tall Boy cans, Voodoo Ranger's new singles-seeking-singles destination includes everything you need to know about your favorite beers with profiles worth swiping right on. Whether you're into sweet Juice Force, irresistible Imperial or have your eye on smooth Tropic Force, finding a Tall Boy to crush is now easier than ever.

Voodoo Ranger is stepping in to make sure no matter how your date goes, you have a good night with the Voodoo Ranger Bad Date Hotline. Just before heading out the door, consumers can text 'BAD DATE' to 1-231-2-RANGER, and Voodoo Ranger will call you with an "emergency" phone call, and a wild excuse to ditch your date if it's going south quickly. Once the escape has been made Voodoo Ranger, in partnership with Cash App, will randomly select bad date runaways to gift $5 to treat themselves to a Voodoo Ranger Tall Boy in place of that dud of a date.

"Whether it's dates gone wrong or endless swiping on apps, finding your match can be rough," said Voodoo Ranger Sr. Brand Manager Michelle Robertson. "Voodoo Ranger is bringing fun back to the dating scene, replacing bad dates with the can of your dreams."

Consumers can also attract their IPA BAE with Voodoo Ranger's limited-edition Eau De Hops. Inspired by the flavor notes of Voodoo Ranger, this exclusive IPA-scented cologne is specially formulated to attract beer lovers. The Eau De Hops will be available for purchase ($50) while supplies last at the Voodoo Ranger Vootique.

For more information, visit TallBoysOnly.com. Must be 21+ to purchase. Live Rangerously, Drink Responsibly.

About Voodoo Ranger

Voodoo Ranger, made by New Belgium Brewing, is the fastest growing and #1 IPA brand in craft beer. Initially launched as three beers in 2017, Voodoo Ranger has released over 20 beers in the past few years including the flagship Voodoo Ranger IPA, Voodoo Ranger Imperial IPA, and Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA, along with recent releases like Juice Force IPA and Tropic Force IPA. For more information and a Rangerously good time, follow @voodooranger on Instagram. To learn more about the Voodoo Ranger portfolio, visit voodooranger.com.

