Voodoo Ranger Revs Up to Announce Sweet Ride Juicy IPA

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Voodoo Ranger, America's #1 IPA, introduced Sweet Ride Juicy IPA , an endlessly crushable, flavor-packed beer crafted to be the perfect easier-drinking IPA. Layered with bright tropical aromas and bright, juicy flavors, Sweet Ride cruises in at 6.5% ABV, keeping pace with any occasion without compromising on taste.

As the number one brand in bold-flavored, high-impact IPAs, Voodoo Ranger has created the next evolution of traditional IPAs. In a category that currently separates beers that are style-led from everyday drinkability, Sweet Ride Juicy IPA breaks with convention to deliver the full throttle flavors fans expect from a Voodoo Ranger in a lower ABV that goes the distance.

"As the name suggests, Sweet Ride is a little sweet with just enough IPA bitterness to keep it balanced," said Kiron Chakraborty, Marketing Director of Voodoo Ranger. "It's hoppy enough for craft beer fans, and the tropical notes make it easy to enjoy even for those who don't usually reach for an IPA. It's a true crowd-pleaser that you can reach for at any occasion."

This expansion of Voodoo Ranger's lineup, which includes the country's top-selling IPAs, Juice Force IPA and Imperial IPA, comes from the brand's category-breaking innovation and bold, high-quality releases that its loyal fanbase has come to expect.

Available in six and twelve packs of 12oz cans nationwide, Sweet Ride is made for shoppers looking to stock up on a crushable, crisp IPA that's full of flavor, sip after sip.

About Voodoo Ranger

Crafted by New Belgium Brewing, Voodoo Ranger is the fastest growing craft beer brand in the country. Launched in 2017 with just three beers, Voodoo Ranger has since expanded its lineup to include over 20 distinct brews, including the flagship Voodoo Ranger IPA, Voodoo Ranger Imperial IPA, and Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA, along with recent record-breaking releases like Juice Force IPA, Tropic Force IPA, and Hardcharged Tea.

For a rangerously good time, follow @voodooranger on Instagram, learn more at voodooranger.com, and discover the official merch of epic beer at www.vootique.com .

