Vooglam Launches "Never Be Boxed In" Collection with Exciting Discounts and Social Media Engagement

Exclusive Discounts on the "Never Be Boxed In" Collection

Vooglam's "Never Be Boxed In" Half-Rim Eyewear Collection

Vooglam is offering a range of special discounts to make the new collection even more accessible. Customers can enjoy 20% OFF all frames from the "Never Be Boxed In" collection, allowing them to experience premium eyewear at a reduced price. Additionally, Vooglam is providing FREE SHIPPING on orders over $59, making it easier than ever to receive the latest styles without additional costs. The promotion also includes a "Buy 1, Get 50% Off" offer on an additional frame, perfect for those looking to expand their eyewear collection. For those interested in even greater value, purchasing two pairs will come with a bonus: a FREE new version glasses case. These offers provide an excellent opportunity to explore Vooglam's innovative designs and enjoy substantial savings.

Engage with Vooglam on Social Media and Win Big

Vooglam is also launching a social media giveaway to encourage customers to share their unique styles and win fantastic prizes. Customers are invited to share photos with #vneverbeboxedin and tag @vooglam to participate. This campaign celebrates individuality and the diverse perspectives of Vooglam's community.

Social Media Giveaway Award:

Creativity Awards: Three winners will receive 1 free pair of glasses with a new version case (prescription lenses included).

Style Awards: Five winners will receive 2 pairs of prescription glasses (excluding prescription sunglasses), with members having an additional option to choose 1 pair of prescription glasses and 1 tote bag.

Inspiration Awards: Ten winners will receive 2 coupons: 25% OFF any order and $20 OFF orders over $70.

Participants are encouraged to share photos showcasing their favorite items, home decor, outfits, or personal style. This is a chance to claim the perspectives of individuality inside and out, celebrating true identity with Vooglam.

Celebrate Individuality with Vooglam

Vooglam's eyewear is designed to be more than an accessory; it is a reflection of individuality and personal style. The "Never Be Boxed In" collection encourages everyone to break free from societal norms and embrace their unique identities. This series embodies core values of elegance, inspiration, style, and love, reminding everyone that there are no boundaries to self-expression. Each pair of glasses in this collection is crafted to highlight these values, offering a perfect blend of fashion and functionality. Vooglam's commitment to quality ensures that every frame is made from the finest materials, providing durability and comfort without compromising on style. The "Never Be Boxed In" collection is a celebration of diversity and individuality, inviting all to showcase their true selves boldly and confidently.

Discover the "Never Be Boxed In" Half-Rim Eyewear Collection and take advantage of these special offers today. Visit Vooglam to explore the latest designs, participate in the social media giveaway, and join in celebrating a life without limitations.

Vooglam: Where eyewear becomes an expression of you. Explore our fashion-forward designs that empower self-expression and celebrate individuality, making every pair a statement piece.

