Vooks and Future Today Announce New Content Partnership to Stream Animated Storybooks on HappyKids

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vooks, the world's first streaming platform bringing storybooks to life through animation, today announced a strategic partnership with Future Today to stream select titles on HappyKids. Vooks is now available in the HappyKids library of more than 55,000 family-friendly movies, TV shows and educational videos available across popular streaming platforms and devices, including Roku, Apple TV, AndroidTV, Amazon Fire TV, Comcast Xfinity, and most recently, as linear channels on both Roku TV and Vizio.

Future Today is one of the largest publishers of trusted family-focused content on streaming platforms. The HappyKids network features the HappyKids channel along with a portfolio of over 150 branded channels, which the company manages through its cloud-based platform for studios, distribution companies and influencers. Through the partnership, Vooks titles, including "Allegro," "Courageous People Who Changed the World" and "Cinderella" will be available on the company's flagship kids and family-themed channel, HappyKids.

"The pandemic has increased children's screen time by 500%, driving the demand for new content. Over the past few months, the Vooks team has worked tirelessly to expand our library with new animated titles and make quality content accessible to children worldwide," said Ron Garfield, Chief Operations Officer of Vooks. "Future Today is the leading destination for family-friendly content, making it the ideal partner to share our growing collection and fulfill our mission to promote literacy, imagination and fun through entertainment."

With the pandemic removing children from schools, 40% of children between ages three to five do not receive the social-emotional and cognitive stimulation at home that the classroom experience provides. Designed to make the most efficient use of the children's intellectual resources, Vooks has a feature that highlights words as they are read, guiding children to comprehend and retain the narrated words. This feature also improves children's print knowledge and phonological awareness.

"HappyKids has experienced unparalleled growth in both its content library and viewership, seeing user growth of 150% YoY in August alone," said David Di Lorenzo, SVP Kids & Family of Future Today. "This partnership will expand our educational offerings with Vooks' innovative delivery of reimagined children's books, helping us meet the rapidly growing demand for entertaining, educational content."

Vooks is currently a staple in 175 countries with more than a million users. Since March, the company has experienced 93% growth with new titles added weekly. Vooks titles are available in a dedicated playlist within the HappyKids app to easily access streaming stories.

About Vooks

Vooks is the world's first streaming platform bringing storybooks to life through animation. With an expansive database of titles, the Vooks storybook experience adds movement, sound and narration to classic, award-winning books that are loved by parents and educators alike. The kid-safe and ad-free streaming library of read-aloud animated storybooks transforms the reading experience by bringing words to life in order to spark every child's imagination. Vooks combines the love, trust and safety of children's books with the convenience of online streaming, for a whole new way to experience stories. Founded in 2018, Vooks is headquartered in Portland, Ore.

About HappyKids

HappyKids is a FREE and SAFE app designed to educate and entertain millions of kids across multiple platforms every day. Parents trust HappyKids to provide kid-safe content for every age group with music, rhymes, stories, movies, popular shows, DIY, activity guides and more. The content is segmented by age group for 0-2 yrs. (toddlers), 2-4 yrs. (preschoolers), 4-6 years, and kids 6+. There are also separate sections for Kids movies & TV shows, gaming videos, and a featured section which offers the best of everything. HappyKids is available on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Xfinity, Vizio and most major connected TV and mobile devices.

About Future Today

Future Today is a leader in the ad-supported streaming media universe with its flagship channels – Filmrise, Fawesome and HappyKids – ranking in the top free channels on the various OTT platforms. The company launched its first OTT channel in 2011 and has since then grown to operate more than 700 content channels with over 70 million app installs, and manages a library of more than 200,000 film, television and digital content assets in a variety of categories including entertainment, movies, food, lifestyle, animation and kids. The Company's cloud-based technology platform manages OTT services for more than 350 content owners, producers, distributors and major media companies helping them launch and monetize complex Connected TV channels across devices in a matter of days. Learn more about Future Today here .

