voolama + Aprimo = Marketing Operations Nirvana

The digital transformation consultants you have been looking for. Experience led Transformation for Financial Services, Marketing Operations

Aprimo offers marketing and content management software to help teams optimize their content creation and management. The product helps companies eliminate inefficient or unnecessary tasks, store and organize content, visualize and organize campaign budgets, and gather useful real-time data on how marketing campaigns are performing.

voolama presents itself to Aprimo customers as "a boutique firm, with over a decade of experience deploying and implementing Aprimo products globally. In addition to 20+ years of Marketing Operations and Digital Transformation experience at our core."

The partnership between the two companies formalizes the ability for voolama to guide its clients through how to best implement Aprimo's software and use it to manage marketing content and plan for long-term strategies as effectively as possible. Creating and implementing a flexible ongoing digital marketing plan is complex and multifaceted. Using the two services in tandem allows clients to put voolama's strategy recommendations into place and use all of the tools included in Aprimo's software to their fullest potential.

voolama has published several case studies demonstrating how they benefit clients, including specifically how they have implemented Aprimo's software and used it as part of a sustainable digital marketing transformation plan. Read these case studies and learn more about the organization here . For media enquires, please contact: [email protected].

SOURCE voolama LLC

