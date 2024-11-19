VOOM Appoints Thomas Coyne as Head of Insurance

Thomas, with over 30 years in property and casualty insurance and held executive roles at Mercury, The Hartford and Travelers

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VOOM Insurance, the InsurTech pioneer, crafting usage-based insurance products for the future of mobility, today announced the appointment of Thomas Coyne as Head of Insurance. With over three decades of extensive experience in the property and casualty insurance industry, Coyne brings a wealth of expertise in product management, pricing, underwriting, and general management to VOOM's leadership team.

Thomas Coyne, VOOM Head of Insurance

Prior to joining VOOM, Thomas's impressive career includes executive positions at several leading insurance companies, including Mercury Insurance, where he managed a $3.4 billion personal lines as Head of Product Management, and until recently, specialized also in building and implementing new non standard Auto speciality programs for MGAs.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tom to the VOOM team," said Tomer Kashi, CEO of VOOM Insurance. "His extensive experience in transforming insurance operations and delivering profitable growth, combined with his deep understanding of product development and underwriting, makes him the ideal leader to drive VOOM's insurance operations forward as we continue to revolutionize insurance for the future of mobility."

"I am excited to join VOOM Insurance at this pivotal time in the industry," said Thomas Coyne. "VOOM's innovative approach to usage-based insurance aligns perfectly with the evolving needs of today's consumers. I look forward to leveraging my experience to further enhance VOOM's insurance offerings and contribute to the company's mission of making insurance more accessible and tailored to actual usage patterns."

About VOOM

VOOM is an InsurTech pioneer, crafting cutting-edge, usage-based insurance solutions for the future of mobility. The company's expertise lies in various mobility segments across all categories, from commercial drones and light aircraft to e-bikes, motorcycle and rideshare insurance. VOOM has already issued more than 100,000 policies to date.

SOURCE VOOM Insurance