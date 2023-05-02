VOOM brings next level savings to Off-Road Vehicles: Launches Pay-Per-Mile Insurance for ATVs & Snowmobiles in Colorado

Colorado riders can now save more on their ATV, UTV & Snowmobile insurance, along with low-mileage Motorcycle riders

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VOOM Insurance, the only pay-per-mile Motorcycle insurance provider is proud to begin offering its innovative product in the state of Colorado, and for the first time will provide insurance for ATVs, UTVs, and Snowmobiles in the Centennial state as well.

Low mileage motorcycle riders, ATV, UTV & Snowmobile owners in Colorado, can now save up to 60% compared to traditional insurance plans. In an age of inflation, VOOM aims to help riders keep more money in their pockets, while controlling their expenses on Insurance.

The Pay Per Mile Motorcycle insurance is currently available in 11 states: Arizona, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and Colorado. Very soon VOOM will be available in additional states.

"Our team is thrilled that we are able to introduce the first pay per mile insurance for off-road vehicles, now available in Colorado and soon in more states. We are working diligently on taking VOOM nationwide to allow savings for an increasing number of riders," said Tomer Kashi, VOOM CO-Founder & CEO.

Ori Blumenthal, VOOM CTO & CO-Founder adds: "We offer a non-intrusive alternative to the status quo – riders report their mileage by sending in a picture of their odometer, with no tracking or hardware required. The vehicle is covered, even when someone doesn't ride any miles for a particular month."

About VOOM

VOOM is the world's first on-demand InsurTech platform providing usage-based insurance products for underserved mobility segments. VOOM is a licensed insurance broker in all 50 US states. Motorcycle insurance policies are underwritten by Markel Corporation.

to learn more about VOOM or to get a quote, visit voominsurance.com .

SOURCE VOOM Insurance