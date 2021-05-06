VOOM Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Gartner 2021 Cool Vendors in Insurance

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VOOM , the leading InsurTech company for new mobility, announced today that it has been named a Gartner Cool Vendor in the 2021 Cool Vendors in Insurance report.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor," said Tomer Kashi, Co-founder and CEO of VOOM. "Our mission is to ensure that both insurance providers and customers have the right technology in place to experience the most flexible insurance options possible. We believe that InsurTech has the potential to change mobility and many other aspects of our lives."

Insurers who want to supplement their existing product portfolio can add various on-demand products in a fast, low-cost way by leveraging the VOOM insurance platform. The result is being able to meet the shifting demands in the digital consumer marketplace without having to build the internal expertise or platforms to go to market.

Gartner, Cool Vendors in Insurance, Rajesh Narayan, et al., 15 April 2021.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About VOOM

VOOM is a full-stack digital InsurTech company that specializes in creating and distributing innovative insurance products for new-mobility segments. Its data-driven, usage-based insurance products are designed for various high-risk, episodic-use mobility verticals, including drones, e-scooters, e-bikes, motorcycles, and light planes. VOOM is a licensed insurance broker in all 50 US states.

