Voomi Supply Secures $10M Series A Led by Asymmetric Capital Partners to Modernize HVAC and Industrial Supply

PHILADELPHIA, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Voomi Supply , a fast-growing B2B eCommerce platform serving the HVAC industry and broader industrial trades, today announced it has closed a $10 million Series A funding round led by Asymmetric Capital Partners.

Voomi Supply fills a gap in the HVAC and industrial supply market by simplifying how businesses discover and procure products across a highly diverse supplier landscape. Voomi Supply gives customers access to over one million HVAC and industrial parts and equipment SKUs. Voomi takes a technology-first approach, built on an AI-powered platform designed to scale with its growing supplier and customer base.

"Voomi Supply was built to modernize purchasing across HVAC and industrial supply markets, delivering simplicity, speed, and competitive pricing for all buyers while unlocking new sales channels for suppliers," said RJ Cilley, CEO of Voomi Supply. "We're excited to partner with Asymmetric Capital Partners, whose approach and long-term perspective reflect how we're building Voomi Supply."

The investment follows a period of rapid growth for Voomi Supply and positions the company for continued expansion. The new capital will accelerate development of Voomi's technology platform, expand its supplier network, and drive growth into new product categories, while scaling the team and customer experience.

"Voomi is attacking a massive, fragmented market with a clear vision and strong execution," said Rob Biederman, Managing Partner at Asymmetric Capital Partners. "The team has scaled the business with a disciplined, capital-efficient approach, prioritizing supplier value and real customer demand. We're excited to partner with RJ and the Voomi Supply team as they continue to modernize HVAC and industrial distribution."

Highmount Capital also participated in the round led by David Hawkins.

The Series A builds on the foundation established by founders Faron Schonfeld, Andy Chalofsky, and Josh Chalofsky, together with existing investor Operator Partners.

Voomi Supply is a technology-driven B2B eCommerce platform focused on simplifying procurement for the trades. Serving HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and industrial buyers, Voomi delivers a large digital catalog, competitive pricing, and a streamlined purchasing experience built for professional customers. Voomi Supply was founded by Faron Schonfeld, Andy Chalofsky, and Josh Chalofsky.

Founded in 2021, Asymmetric Capital Partners ("Asymmetric") is an early-stage technology investment firm purpose-built to back founders with conviction, concentration, and real operational support. The firm invests in disruptive technology-driven companies in the Pre-seed through Series A stages. Asymmetric's DNA is different by design: its team blends rigorous investing experience with hands-on operating expertise, having built, scaled, and acquired companies themselves. This allows Asymmetric to partner with founders as true thought partners — from refining an idea pre-launch to building go-to-market strategies, recruiting key executives, or pursuing acquisitions. With over $240 million in assets under management, Asymmetric has backed nearly 90 companies to date.

