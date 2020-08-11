VORAGO Technologies announces family expansion and size reduction of radiation-hardened Arm® Cortex® MCUs into BGA packages for Defense and Aerospace

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VORAGO Technologies (https://voragotech.com) today announced the expansion of the highly integrated Radiation-Hardened Arm® Cortex® Microcontroller (MCU) family into Ball Grid Array packages. This announcement promises an increase of functionality options spanning size and scope while incorporating the company's patented HARDSIL® technology.

"As the space market transitions into smaller electrical designs, the need for a reduction in Size Weight and Power, or SWaP, of the components building those systems need to follow suit. The introduction of the VORAGO family of BGA processors allows the functionality of up to 8 ICs to be compressed down into one tiny 12x12mm BGA package." – Jason Wells, Director of Product Management, VORAGO Technologies

The expansion of packages for VA416XX and VA108X0 offers unprecedented choice in a marketplace dominated by limited, less-flexible legacy components. These new additions to the broader family of Arm® Microcontroller products from VORAGO drastically reduce the design footprint while offering more flexibility with applications in hi-rel, aerospace, military and defense.

VA416XX and VA108X0 family of products include the following features and benefits:

High performance Arm ® Cortex ® processing power with easy-to-use programming tools

Optional integrated NVM to take up less real estate

Pin-to-pin compatibility across family of MCUs

12x12mm BGA package increasing available board space

Full Latch-up immunity and TID up to 300 krad (Si) utilizing VORAGO's patented HARDSIL ® technology

technology Broad range of communication interfaces (I 2 C, UART, CAN, SPI, Ethernet, Spacewire)

C, UART, CAN, SPI, Ethernet, Spacewire) Easy-to-design development kit, with exceptional support and service offerings available

To learn more or request a datasheet, visit VORAGO's Product Page.



About VORAGO Technologies



VORAGO Technologies is a privately held, high technology company based in Austin, Texas with over 14 years of experience in providing radiation-hardened and extreme-temperature solutions for the Hi-rel marketplace. VORAGO's patented HARDSIL® technology uses cost-effective high-volume manufacturing to harden any commercially designed semiconductor component for extreme environment operation, and has created a number of solutions throughout Aerospace, Defense and Industrial applications. VORAGO Technologies opens up a new world of possibilities for your designs, no matter how hostile the environment. www.voragotech.com



