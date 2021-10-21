VORAGO Technologies Announces Two New Radiation-Hardened Microcontrollers for Aerospace and Defense

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VORAGO Technologies today introduced two new radiation-hardened microcontrollers, the Arm® Cortex-M4 VA41628 and VA41629, built to provide flexibility in a world where space missions are increasingly a key part of government and commercial economic, national security, and science interests. The new product additions to VORAGO's M4 family allow customers the flexibility to upgrade from previous generations of rad-hard Arm® microcontrollers with functional compatibility and a more powerful entry level M4 core, in addition to having the ability to scale up to more highly integrated M4 core options with code compatibility.

"As we see space missions becoming more of a key priority across public and private sectors, VORAGO customers are looking for the ability to improve and streamline their development efforts. The VA41628 and VA41629 complete our full stack of products, making it easy for customers to migrate from top to bottom of the stack with minimal software changes required. VORAGO aims to make space mission development more accessible by providing scalable, cost effective solutions. This product launch continues to set us a part from our competitors." - Bernd Lienhard, CEO



The introduction of the VA41628 and VA41629 offers an unprecedented level of flexibility for aerospace and defense design engineers. With this entry-level offering, VORAGO Technologies allows cost-sensitive programs to design-in the lower-cost part with the option of upgrading to a different Arm® Cortex-M4 family member at a later date, with little to no changes in software configuration.



The announcement of this transformational product approach also marks the ability for current high-level Arm® Cortex-M4 designers to scale down with the same flexibility across multiple applications, saving hundreds of hours in software redesign.



VA41628 and VA41629 include the following features and benefits:

Industry standard Arm ® Cortex-M4 with Floating Point Unit up to 50MHz

Cortex-M4 with Floating Point Unit up to 50MHz Direct Memory Access (DMA) controller

64kB on-chip data and 256kB on-chip program memory SRAM

Integrated multichannel Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC) and Digital-to-Analog Converter (DAC)

I 2 C, UART interfaces

C, UART interfaces 24 configurable 32-bit counters/timers; Input Capture, Output Compares; PWMs, Pulse Counters, Watchdog timer

Utilizes patented HARDSIL ® radiation-hardening technology, with total ionizing dose (TID) > 300 krad(Si) and full latch-up immunity.

radiation-hardening technology, with total ionizing dose (TID) > 300 krad(Si) and full latch-up immunity. Easy-to-design development kit, with exceptional support and service offerings available from VORAGO.

128 PQFP (VA41628); 176 PQFP (VA41629); 196 BGA (VA41628/VA41629)

VORAGO Technologies' is now accepting orders on the Arm® Cortex-M4 VA41628 and VA41629. To learn more or to download a datasheet, visit VORAGO's product page.

About VORAGO Technologies

VORAGO Technologies is a privately held, high technology company based in Austin, Texas with over 15 years of experience in providing radiation-hardened and extreme-temperature solutions for the Hi-rel marketplace. VORAGO's patented HARDSIL® technology uses cost-effective high-volume manufacturing to harden any commercially designed semiconductor component for extreme environment operation, and has created a number of solutions throughout Aerospace, Defense and Industrial applications. VORAGO has been named as one of Inc.'s 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in the US, and honored in Austin's Fast 50 List for 2020. VORAGO Technologies opens up a new world of possibilities for your designs, no matter how hostile the environment. www.voragotech.com



