VORAGO Technologies Debuts on the 2020 Inc. 5000 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 87 Percent

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine named VORAGO Technologies to its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

VORAGO ranked as No. 57 in the Engineering industry nationwide, and No. 4009 across all industries.

"It is a tremendous honor for VORAGO to be named to the Inc. 5000 list for the first time in our company's history," says Bernd Lienhard, CEO of VORAGO Technologies. "This accomplishment is a result of our focus on technological innovation and customer satisfaction. Our team strives every day to deliver cutting-edge solutions that contribute to aerospace and defense mission success."

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About VORAGO Technologies



VORAGO Technologies is a privately held, high technology company based in Austin, Texas with over 15 years of experience in providing radiation-hardened and extreme-temperature solutions for the Hi-rel marketplace, and recognized as one of Inc 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies in America. VORAGO's patented HARDSIL® technology uses cost-effective high-volume manufacturing to harden any commercially designed semiconductor component for extreme environment operation, and has created a number of solutions throughout Aerospace, Defense and Industrial applications. VORAGO Technologies opens up a new world of possibilities for your designs, no matter how hostile the environment. www.voragotech.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12836349

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE VORAGO Technologies

Related Links

http://www.voragotech.com

