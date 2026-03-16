Vorbeck Materials Named Gold Sponsor of the Congressional Fire Services Institute

Company Prepares to Bring Vorbeck O3™ to Market - the First PFAS-Free, UL 162-Listed Firefighting Foam to Beat Legacy AFFF Performance.

COLUMBIA, Md., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vorbeck Materials today announced its Gold Sponsorship of the Congressional Fire Services Institute (CFSI) and the 36th Annual National Fire and Emergency Services Symposium and Dinner, taking place March 18–19, 2026 in Washington, DC.

The sponsorship comes at a pivotal moment for the company, as Vorbeck prepares for the commercial launch of Vorbeck O3™ - the first PFAS-free, UL 162-listed firefighting foam concentrate proven to deliver self-extinguishing burn-back protection that beats legacy AFFF performance standards.

A Platform Built for This Moment

The CFSI Annual Symposium and Dinner is the premier gathering of the U.S. fire and emergency services community, sitting at the intersection of policy, advocacy, and peer networking. For Vorbeck, it represents a natural home as the company steps into the fire service market with a product designed to solve one of the industry's most urgent challenges.

With the U.S. Military's October 2026 deadline for transitioning away from PFAS-containing firefighting foams fast approaching, fire departments across the country are under mounting pressure to find PFAS-free alternatives that do not sacrifice performance. Vorbeck O3™ was built to answer that call.

"For years, we have been solving the toughest materials challenges for the military and first responders, and Vorbeck O3™ is the result of that same relentless commitment to performance," said Vorbeck Materials CEO John Lettow. "Most PFAS-free foams can't match legacy AFFF - and firefighters feel that gap every time they're on the line. We've closed that gap, and CFSI is the right place to introduce Vorbeck O3™ to the leaders who need it most."

Introducing Vorbeck O3™: Setting the New American Standard

Vorbeck O3™ is a breakthrough in firefighting foam technology. Engineered for emergency response to Class B fires involving flammable and combustible liquids, it is the first PFAS-free foam concentrate to achieve UL 162 listing while delivering burn-back performance that surpasses both the new fluorine-free standard and legacy AFFF benchmarks.

Third-party testing conducted at the CVTC Fire Safety Center in Wisconsin and the Southwest Research Institute in Texas validated Vorbeck O3™'s performance across a range of fuels and conditions. Key results include:

Up to 30% faster extinguishment than competing, UL-listed fluorine-free foams

than competing, UL-listed fluorine-free foams Best-in-class burn-back protection that beats both the new fluorine-free standard and legacy AFFF standards

that beats both the new fluorine-free standard and legacy AFFF standards Over 2x faster self-extinguishment than leading competitors

than leading competitors Exceptional vapor and re-ignition suppression

UL 162 Listed for both freshwater and saltwater use

for both freshwater and saltwater use Zero intentionally added PFAS or fluorine, with no company history of producing PFAS-containing products

Vorbeck O3™ is manufactured at Vorbeck's American facility in North Dakota, which was purpose-built for the product's chemistry, ensuring consistent quality, reliable domestic supply, and predictable lead times for fire departments and procurement teams. The product is available in 5-gallon pails, 55-gallon drums, 275-gallon totes, and bulk quantities.

"I've used many different foams over the years. Their effectiveness seems to have been compromised in PFAS-free products," said Battalion Chief John Zour of Howard County Maryland Department of Fire and Rescue Services. "What Vorbeck O3™ does in a burn-back scenario is impressive, with a foam layer sealing back over the fuel and self-extinguishing. That's performance we haven't seen from fluorine-free products before, and it's exactly what our departments need to transition with confidence."

Vorbeck at CFSI 2026

As a Gold Sponsor, Vorbeck will participate in educational seminars and engage with fire service leaders throughout the symposium's full programming. Vorbeck leadership will be on-site to connect with chiefs, distributors, and policymakers driving the PFAS transition conversation.

Fire chiefs and fire service leaders interested in learning more about Vorbeck O3™ or scheduling a meeting at CFSI 2026 are encouraged to reach out directly.

About Vorbeck Materials

Vorbeck Materials is an American-owned and operated company with more than 20 years of experience developing advanced materials for defense and first-responder applications. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with a foam manufacturing facility in North Dakota, Vorbeck brings a clean slate and a proven track record of innovation to the firefighting foam category. Vorbeck O3™ is the company's first firefighting foam product. It is the first PFAS-free foam to beat legacy AFFF burn-back performance standards. For more information, visit vorbeck.com or contact [email protected] | (301) 497-9000 ext. 400.

About the Congressional Fire Services Institute

Established in 1989 as a nonprofit, nonpartisan policy institute, CFSI is designed to educate members of Congress about the needs and challenges of our nation's fire and emergency services so that the federal government provides the types of training and funding needed by our first responders. The CFSI Annual National Fire and Emergency Services Symposium and Dinner is the nation's largest gathering of fire service leaders and their congressional champions, bringing together more than 1,500 attendees each year in Washington, DC.

Media Contact

Kara Ferguson, Vault Communications [email protected]

SOURCE Vorbeck Materials