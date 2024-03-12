Vorex USA Was Naftogaz's Top U.S. Supplier of Equipment for Natural Gas Production as Ukraine Achieves Historic Milestone: Successfully Powering Winter with Domestic Gas Production Alone

ERIE, Pa., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vorex USA served as Naftogaz's #1 U.S. supplier of equipment for natural gas production in 2023-24, as Ukraine successfully powered through the winter season utilizing solely domestic gas production for the first time in its history. This significant accomplishment marked a pivotal moment in Ukraine's quest for energy independence and resilience.

Naftogaz, the state-owned oil and gas giant of Ukraine, strategically amassed 14 billion cubic meters of gas reserves by the conclusion of the summer of 2023, preparing for the demanding heating season ahead. This proactive approach ensured a steady and reliable gas supply throughout the winter months.

Ukrgasvydobuvannya, the production arm of Naftogaz, demonstrated exceptional performance by elevating the daily production rate of domestic natural gas by an impressive 11% in 2023. Notably, the company achieved a record-breaking milestone by surpassing its previous five-year peak in daily gas production, reaching 38.54 million cubic meters of commercial gas per day.

Vorex USA CEO Fedor Zakusilo reiterated the company's unwavering dedication to bolstering Ukraine's energy independence, stating, "Our commitment is clear. We invest our efforts into building Ukraine's resistance and energy independence. We are proud that Naftogaz and Ukrgasvydobuvannya have made it possible for Ukraine to go through winter with domestic gas only. We stand by Ukraine in this crucial time."

The success of Ukraine's energy sector underscores the nation's resilience and determination to secure its energy future. As Ukraine continues to advance towards greater self-sufficiency, partnerships like that between Naftogaz, Ukrgasvydobuvannya, and Vorex USA remain vital in driving progress and ensuring a prosperous future for the country.

