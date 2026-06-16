Vori Health Publishes Two Peer-Reviewed Studies Demonstrating Strong Clinical Outcomes from Its Physician-Led Virtual Musculoskeletal Care Model

Research involving more than 1,600 participants shows significant improvements in pain, function, and well-being across diverse musculoskeletal populations

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vori Health, the nationwide physician-led musculoskeletal (MSK) healthcare provider, today announced the publication of two peer-reviewed studies demonstrating significant improvements in pain and function among patients treated through its integrated virtual care model.

The studies evaluated outcomes from more than 1,600 participants receiving care through Vori's Integrated Practice Unit (IPU) model, which combines specialty physicians, advanced practice providers, physical therapists, health coaches, exercise physiologists, and registered dietitians in a coordinated, value-based approach.

Together, the findings reinforce Vori Health's belief that musculoskeletal care delivers the best outcomes when medical, functional, behavioral, and lifestyle factors are addressed through a single coordinated care team rather than fragmented specialty care.

"These studies provide growing evidence that a physician-led, multidisciplinary model - delivers meaningful improvements in pain, function, and quality of life at scale," said Mary O'Connor, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder of Vori Health. "Our goal has always been to redesign musculoskeletal care around the patient, and these results demonstrate the impact of treating the whole person rather than simply managing symptoms."

Strong Outcomes in Older Adults

In a study published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine, researchers evaluated 902 adults aged 65 and older receiving care through Vori's virtual musculoskeletal program. The study found substantial improvements across multiple outcomes, including:

Nearly 50% reduction in pain intensity

Clinically meaningful improvements in physical function

Significant benefits among patients with severe baseline pain

Improvements in anxiety and depression symptoms among patients who entered care with elevated mental health concerns

Positive associations between patient engagement and improved outcomes

The findings are particularly notable given the complexity of caring for older adults with musculoskeletal conditions, who often face mobility limitations, multiple chronic conditions, and challenges accessing specialty care.

Digital Integrated Practice Unit Produces Significant Improvements in Low Back Pain

A second study, titled Lower Back Pain Management Through a Digital Musculoskeletal Practice Unit: Pain and Functional Outcomes, evaluated 784 adults with low back pain treated through Vori's digitally Integrated Practice Unit model. Researchers found:

Pain scores decreased from 4.94 to 2.61 on average (47% improvement)

Nearly 62% of patients achieved clinically meaningful pain improvement

More than 58% achieved clinically meaningful functional improvement

Among patients with severe baseline pain, 78.1% achieved meaningful pain reduction

Patients with greater engagement demonstrated larger improvements in both pain and function

The study also found improvements in anxiety and depression symptoms among patients who entered treatment with elevated behavioral health concerns, underscoring the interconnected nature of musculoskeletal and mental health.

Evidence for a Different Model of Musculoskeletal Care

Unlike traditional musculoskeletal care, which is frequently fragmented across multiple providers and settings, Vori Health's Integrated Practice Unit model brings physicians, physical therapists, health coaches, and dietitians together in a coordinated care team. Patients receive evidence-based treatment plans through a virtual platform designed to improve access, coordination, and patient engagement.

The publication of these studies adds to a growing body of evidence supporting integrated, physician-led virtual care as a scalable solution to one of the most prevalent and costly areas of healthcare.

As employers, health plans, and organizations continue to seek more effective approaches to musculoskeletal care, Vori Health remains committed to generating rigorous clinical evidence and advancing value-based models that improve outcomes while reducing unnecessary healthcare costs.

About Vori Health

Vori Health is a nationwide physician-led musculoskeletal healthcare company delivering integrated, value-based care through a multidisciplinary team that includes specialty physicians, advanced practice providers, physical therapists, health coaches, exercise physiologists, and registered dietitians. Through its virtual-first model, Vori Health helps patients achieve better outcomes while improving access to evidence-based musculoskeletal care.

SOURCE Vori Health