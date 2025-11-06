Vori Health and The Wonderful Company Achieve Significant MSK Cost Reduction and Superior Employee Outcomes

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vori Health, the national virtual musculoskeletal (MSK) clinic, today announced the outstanding results of its partnership with The Wonderful Company, a global leader in healthy, iconic brands. By deploying Vori Health's virtual, physician-led care model, The Wonderful Company helped members with critical care access and condition support, resulting in a 57% average reduction in pain. The program supports the company's focus on employee health and wellness and helped drive significant cost savings across its diverse workforce, including those in physically demanding food supply chain and retail roles. The partnership underscores Vori Health's ability to deliver high-quality, whole-person musculoskeletal care that meets the unique needs of large, distributed workforces.

Addressing the Unique CPG Challenge

The Wonderful Company, which employs approximately 6,000 eligible members across various essential functions, recognized that the physical nature of their roles—from field operations to customer service—often led to unmanaged MSK pain, particularly in the back, knee, and shoulder. This persistent challenge often resulted in unnecessary advanced imaging, high-cost surgeries, lost time at work, and rising medical spend, with musculoskeletal care becoming a top overall healthcare cost driver.

"The Wonderful Company's commitment to its employees is unparalleled, but geography made consistent, high-quality MSK care a challenge for many," said Jessica Landin, Vori Health CEO. "We designed our model specifically to bridge that gap. By bringing our expert team directly to the employee, wherever they are, we ensure early intervention, which is the key to preventing chronic issues and high-cost procedures."

A Whole-Person, Virtual Solution

Vori Health implemented its physician-led, multidisciplinary care model, featuring rapid virtual access to bilingual (English/Spanish) physicians specialized in non-operative MSK care. This integrated approach included physical therapists, registered dietitians, and health coaches, eliminating the need for travel or time off work.

The results, measured over the first 12 months post-launch, demonstrate the power of accessibility and comprehensive care:

Clinical Excellence: Members achieved an average pain reduction of 57% , with 69% of enrolled members reporting improved pain levels.

Members achieved an average pain reduction of , with of enrolled members reporting improved pain levels. Whole Person Health: Beyond physical recovery, Vori's model drove significant mental health improvements, including a 62% improvement in anxiety and a 40% improvement in depression among participants.

Beyond physical recovery, Vori's model drove significant mental health improvements, including a and a among participants. Strong Engagement: The program saw an impressive 13% enrollment utilization among eligible members, indicating a high demand for accessible, convenient care.

Suzanne Usaj, Senior Director of Total Rewards at The Wonderful Company, praised the impact, stating, "We believe in a wraparound wellness approach that supports our people in every stage of their life and health. Vori's model gave us easy access to high-quality MSK care that has really helped mirror our philosophy of early intervention and what we were already providing at certain sites to improve the quality of life for thousands of our employees and their families."

The success with The Wonderful Company reinforces Vori Health's mission to provide immediate, effective, and sustainable MSK solutions that drastically reduce health plan costs while empowering employees to live healthier, more productive lives.

About The Wonderful Company

The Wonderful Company is a privately held $6 billion global company dedicated to harvesting health and happiness around the world. Its iconic brands include FIJI Water, POM Wonderful, Wonderful Pistachios, Wonderful Halos, Wonderful Seedless Lemons, Teleflora, and JUSTIN and Lewis Cellars wines. The Wonderful Company and its co-owners, Lynda and Stewart Resnick, along with their foundations, have invested more than $2.5 billion in education, health and wellness, and more across the Central Valley, Fiji, and the world.

The Wonderful Company ranked No. 1 on the 2025 PEOPLE® Companies That Care list, out of thousands of top U.S. companies, for demonstrating an unwavering commitment to its people and the planet. For the second consecutive year, it was named one of Fortune® magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For" and was recognized as one of the Best Places To Work in the Central Valley by Best Companies Group.

About Vori Health

Vori Health is a nationwide, virtual medical clinic specializing in musculoskeletal (MSK) care. As the first-of-its-kind virtual practice, Vori Health delivers a holistic, physician-led approach that includes physical therapy, behavioral health, and health coaching, focusing on non-operative solutions to reduce unnecessary imaging, procedures, and surgeries. Vori Health partners with employers and health plans to improve clinical outcomes, member experience, and lower costs.

