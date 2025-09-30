Digital Musculoskeletal Care Program Delivers Dramatic Patient Outcomes in Groundbreaking Study

Physician-Led Telemedicine Transforms Lives: Severely Disabled Patients Achieve 599% Functional Improvement

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A landmark study published in Telemedicine Reports reveals a breakthrough in musculoskeletal (MSK) care, delivering 599% improvement in function for the most severely compromised patients using Vori Health's services. This study provides proof that Vori's first-of-a-kind fully digital, physician-led integrated practice unit can transform outcomes at scale. For millions living with MSK conditions, this pioneering approach is redefining what's possible.

The study analyzed 2,851 patients, demonstrating that comprehensive, physician-led virtual care is not merely an alternative – it represents a paradigm shift in care delivery. Most participants were living with the heavy burden of chronic pain, and the results were extraordinary: three out of four patients (75.2%) experienced meaningful pain relief. For those with severe pain (rated 7 out of 10 or higher), the impact was even greater, with 84.2% achieving significant improvement. Patients facing the steepest challenges – those with the most severe functional limitations – experienced profound transformation: 84.7% regained the ability to engage fully in daily life, restoring independence, dignity, and hope.

"The level of functional recovery in our most severely impacted patients has been nothing short of extraordinary," said Dr. Mary I. O'Connor, co-author and Chief Medical Officer at Vori Health. "Patients who started with the lowest functional scores – unable to perform basic activities like dressing, walking, or driving – improved by 599%, rising from 7.9 to 55.1 on a 100-point scale. A score of 50 is typically when most people seek care for spine or joint conditions. This isn't just a number – it's a life reclaimed, a transformation from near-total disability to independence and daily function."

Addressing the Musculoskeletal Health Crisis

Musculoskeletal conditions are a growing epidemic in the United States, increasing 22% in incidence since 2000 and leaving millions trapped in pain and functional limitation. Vori Health's digital, physician-led model combines MSK specialists, physical therapists, health coaches, and dietitians through telemedicine into a seamless, patient-centered care team. Built on an evidence-based biopsychosocial framework and incorporating cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), the model treats the whole person – addressing both physical symptoms and emotional well-being –while empowering patients to take charge of their recovery.

Across the full cohort, the outcomes were striking: average pain scores dropped from 4.7 to 2.6 on a 10-point scale, 68.9% of patients saw significant functional improvement, and individuals with anxiety and depression reported marked symptom reductions, including a 35.6% improvement among those with depression. Most notably, patients beginning with a SANE score under 20 – indicating near-total disability – achieved an average functional improvement of 599%, highlighting the life-altering impact of this model.

"Our study proves that digital care can do more than treat pain – it can transform lives," said Dr. Ryan A. Grant, study lead author and Vori Health co-founder. "This model doesn't just alleviate symptoms; it restores independence, daily function, and the freedom to live fully. It's a proven, scalable blueprint for revolutionizing MSK care, delivering better outcomes, and driving long-term sustainability across the healthcare system."

