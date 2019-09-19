Voro raises $2.5 million to build the first healthcare social network

Voro has disclosed that it has tens of thousands of users with a particular focus in New York City.



The financing was led by Floodgate with participation from James Beshara, Founder and CEO of Tilt; Jenny Fielding, Managing Director of Techstars; Nat Turner, Co-Founder and CEO of Flatiron Health; Zach Weinberg, Co-Founder and President of Flatiron Health; Vivek Garipalli, Founder and CEO of Clover Health; Thomas Lehrman, Co-Founder of Gerson Lehrman Group (GLG) and Teamworthy Ventures; Kevin Taweel, Founder and CEO of Asurion; Gerald Risk, Vice Chairman of Asurion; Matt Scott, Managing Partner of AVG Basecamp Fund; Greg Arrese, Founder of Ride Ventures; Robin Shah, Founding Member of OneOncology; and others.



"Voro is bringing the power of community and network effects to healthcare and putting consumers first," said Mike Maples, partner at Floodgate and early investor in Twitter, Lyft, Twitch and others. "We're excited to see Voro tackle a huge problem with a unique angle to improve healthcare for everyone."

About Voro – Voro (www.voro.com) is the healthcare social network based in New York, NY. The company's mission to inspire better health for people and communities everywhere. Please reach out to tomas@voro.com with additional press inquiries. Please visit www.voro.com/jobs for career opportunities at Voro.

