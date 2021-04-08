VORO Real Estate to Disrupt FLORIDA Real Estate Market

GREAT NECK, N.Y., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VORO Real Estate, a New York-based full-service virtual real estate brokerage and mortgage company, announced it will be entering the Florida market as a licensed real estate broker in February 2021.

Founded in 2011 by its CEO & Principal Broker, Daniel Shamooil, VORO currently operates in six other states to include its home base of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Georgia. The firm has planned expansions into other viable real estate markets.

Florida presents a significant opportunity for VORO to leverage its capabilities in the virtual real estate marketplace offering high-value service to real estate consumers and an excellent infrastructure for experienced agents. In doing so, VORO will continue to offer streamlined, one-stop shopping for real estate consumers through its real estate and lending businesses.

While the firm will initially position itself in Florida's key real estate markets of south and central Florida, which includes Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Palm Beach, Orlando and Tampa, VORO intends to operate statewide. It will seek membership in the Miami Realtors Association and Orlando Regional Realtor Association. In the first quarter of 2021, VORO will begin onboarding licensed real estate agents seeking to align themselves with a successful and proven real estate brokerage.

For more information please contact Christopher Wilson, Vice President, Operations at 646-248-4857 or via email at [email protected]. Interested parties may visit VORO at www.VORORealEstate.com and www.VOROPro.com to learn more about the brokerage and real estate careers, respectively.

