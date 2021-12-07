VORTEQ Completes Management-led Buyout of the Company

"With this change in ownership, VORTEQ is well positioned for continued long-term strategic growth", says Jim Dockey, VORTEQ's Chief Executive Officer. "Peninsula Pacific has been an outstanding partner to our Company and has always provided the resources to support management's vision of disciplined growth of the VORTEQ brand. With this change in ownership, we will leverage the foundation we have built to provide continuity and expanded value to our customers from coast to coast for years to come."

Matt Homme, Managing Partner of Shadowbriar adds, "VORTEQ is led by an industry-leading management team and has an established reputation in the pre-painted metals supply chain for outstanding service and quality. Shadowbriar looks forward to partnering long-term with the Company, supporting management in the next chapter of its compelling growth strategy."

This transaction is an important milestone for VORTEQ's future growth initiatives and continued brand recognition. With nine continuous coil coating lines across seven locations, VORTEQ offers the broadest geographical reach in the coil coating industry. Additionally, downstream value-added processing at each location, combined with VORTEQ's relentless commitment to the industry's most flexible, customer-focused service model, have been paramount to the Company's success and impressive growth trajectory.

About VORTEQ Coil Finishers, LLC

Headquartered in Oakmont, PA, VORTEQ has been a trusted American source for quality coil coated steel and aluminum since 1982. With nine distinctly different coil coating lines strategically located in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Illinois, Tennessee and California, VORTEQ differentiates itself by offering a broad range of metal coil coating services to the industry. VORTEQ works with customers in diverse markets to provide differentiated services, including wide and narrow coil coating, printing, slitting and embossing. End markets include residential and commercial building products, transportation, HVAC, signage, energy and lighting.

For further information about VORTEQ, please visit www.vorteqcoil.com

About Shadowbriar Capital Partners, LLC

Shadowbriar is a Los Angeles based private equity firm that seeks to make control investments in leading lower middle-market industrial businesses that demonstrate strong potential. Shadowbriar looks to partner with outstanding management teams on a long-term basis to drive significant growth, both organically and through post-closing add-on acquisitions.

SOURCE VORTEQ