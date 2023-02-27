Vortex Announces Investment Campaign To Expand Its Bitcoin Mining Capabilities

DENVER, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vortex Brands, a Bitcoin mining company, has recently announced an ongoing growth and investment campaign to increase its Bitcoin mining power every month for the foreseeable future. By purchasing additional mining equipment, the company aims to increase the Bitcoin rewards earned, which is expected to increase in value as market conditions improve.

Todd Higley, CEO of Vortex, said, "We believe that now is the perfect time to ramp up our mining capabilities. Several variables are in our favor - the price of mining equipment is relatively low after a few years of sky-high prices, markets appear to be regaining momentum, and the SEC has made staking enemy number one - potentially good news for Bitcoin. We are excited to build on the amazing platform we have already established - it will be an adventure."

What Is Bitcoin Mining & How Does Vortex Achieve Success?

Unsure how to mine Bitcoin? Well, here it goes. Bitcoin mining solves highly complex mathematical equations to verify transactions and add new blocks to the blockchain. To solve these equations, miners need access to specialist computer hardware equipment – which Vortex invests more money in.

A miner's responsibility is to keep the blockchain safe and secure – but in this case, the miner is a computer, not a person. Essentially, it is a race to solve the equation successfully, and whichever miner does it first receives rewards in the form of Bitcoin.

The more computing power you have, the greater likelihood you'll be the one verifying a transaction, hence why Vortex wants to increase its Bitcoin mining capabilities. The more reward they earn, the more they can re-invest and share greater profits with their shareholders.

Without miners, Bitcoin and its blockchain would collapse and cease to exist.

Vortex works alongside professional third-party data centers, known as Bitcoin farms, to ensure the utmost efficiency in mining performance. Here, their equipment is monitored, maintained, and able to function 24/7, with experts overseeing their progress. For a small fee, this takes Vortex's mining productivity to another level. Furthermore, as they collaborate with multiple data centers, they can ensure their equipment's safety. Whereas, if they kept them on their premises, one incident, such as a fire or burglary, could wipe out their entire operation.

Discussion why third-party data centers are essential, Todd Higley said, "For a Bitcoin mining company our size, it just makes sense. With our vision of continuous expansion, the more hardware we purchase, the larger space we need to operate. We work with partners we trust and know will ensure peak performance and the protection of our equipment. Overall, it saves us rent, 24/7 staff, and ongoing running and maintenance costs. It also removes a lot of hassle and stress."

How To Invest In Bitcoin Mining?

To mine Bitcoin, you need specialist equipment and the ability to run it, and it's unlikely to be profitable as a lone miner. Joining a mining pool allows you to collate your power with others and split the rewards proportionally. Alternatively, investing in Bitcoin mining companies like Vortex contributes to expanding mining capabilities and increasing returns as the company grows.

According to Todd Higley, Bitcoin mining could be a fruitful investment due to favorable market conditions. The end of the bear market is approaching, and Bitcoin appears to be the most viable and future-proof cryptocurrency. "Ethereum, one of Bitcoin's largest rivals, will be impacted by the news that the SEC is potentially making staking illegal for retail traders."

About Vortex Brands

Vortex Brands is a Bitcoin mining company launched by Todd Higley in 2022 that possesses impressive mining potential. The company has launched a campaign to increase the amount of Bitcoin mining equipment it has every month.

To learn more about Vortex Brands, contact [email protected] or visit vortexbrands.us . Alternatively, you can follow their progress and get involved with the community on Twitter – @Vortexbrands.

*Revenue related calculations. Please note that the Company believes that any revenue related calculations are accurate and based on factual information, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve all projections due to number of business-related factors, such as power pricing, mining equipment availability, bitcoin mining difficulty, bitcoin market pricing and other unforeseen issues in deploying its mining rigs. You can view update information on Bitcoin Mining by visiting https://minerstat.com/coin/BTC

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements . These statements include the capabilities and success of the Company's business and any of its products, services or solutions. The words "believe," "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, any of which could cause the Company to not achieve some or all of its goals or the Company's previously reported actual results, performance (finance or operating) to change or differ from future results, performance (financing and operating) or achievements, including those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

SOURCE Vortex Brands Co.