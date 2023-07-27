Vortex Brands Announces FINRA Processing and Announcement of Cash Dividend

DENVER, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vortex Brands (OTC: VTXB) is pleased to announce that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) has processed and announced on its daily list the company's cash dividend for the benefit of its shareholders.

The cash dividend amounts to $0.000004 per share. Shareholders of record as of July 31, 2023, will be eligible to receive this dividend. The dividend payment date has been scheduled for September 15, 2023.

"We are committed to delivering long-term value to our shareholders, and this dividend reflects our confidence in the company's outlook and its ability to generate sustainable returns," said Todd Higley, the CEO/President of Vortex Brands.

The payment of dividends demonstrates Vortex Brands' dedication to creating value for its shareholders and underscores the company's strong financial position. This dividend distribution further reinforces the company's commitment to enhancing shareholder returns.

About Vortex Brands Co.: The Company operates as Technology Holdings Company that focuses on cryptocurrency sector, particularly Bitcoin Mining. Additional information is available by visiting company's website at www.vortexbrands.us or on twitter at https://twitter.com/Vortexbrands.

For additional assistance, journalists and analysts may contact Vortex Brands Co.'s media contact at [email protected].

*Revenue related calculations. Please note that the Company believes that any revenue related calculations are accurate and based on factual information, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve all projections due to number of business-related factors, such as power pricing, mining equipment availability, bitcoin mining difficulty, bitcoin market pricing and other unforeseen issues in deploying its mining rigs. You can view update information on Bitcoin Mining by visiting https://minerstat.com/coin/BTC

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements . These statements include the capabilities and success of the Company's business and any of its products, services or solutions. The words "believe," "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, any of which could cause the Company to not achieve some or all of its goals or the Company's previously reported actual results, performance (finance or operating) to change or differ from future results, performance (financing and operating) or achievements, including those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

SOURCE Vortex Brands Co.