Vortex Brands Announces Its Revenue From Its Bitcoin Mining Operations and Quarterly Results

The Company commenced its bitcoin mining operation on September 21, 2021, and generated a profit of $24,388 through November 30, 2021, from revenues of $30,344. The Company acquired bitcoin mining equipment for approximately $110,000 during the period ending November 30, 2021. The Company is continuing to acquire bitcoin mining equipment and expanding its mining operations.

As promised, we will provide as much transparency as possible to our shareholders regarding our Bitcoin Mining operations. The company has set up a corporate Bitcoin wallet address. This will allow shareholders to see in real time our transaction (including the daily mining deposits) and balance. Thereby, allowing our shareholders to be able to independently verify our updates on the blockchain at their convenience. The wallet can be viewed by shareholders at:

https://www.blockchain.com/btc/address/38xnQP3mbWoDQTqLZy3GFMZyd2bwigvwCp

Our quarterly filing can be viewed at the following link: https://www.otcmarkets.com/otcapi/company/financial-report/317132/content

About Vortex Brands Co.: The Company operates as Technology Holdings Company that focuses on cryptocurrency sector, particularly Bitcoin Mining. Additional information is available by visiting company's website at www.vortexbrands.us or on twitter at https://twitter.com/Vortexbrands.

*Revenue related calculations. Please note that the Company believes that any revenue related calculations are accurate and based on factual information, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve all projections due to number of business-related factors, such as power pricing, mining equipment availability, bitcoin mining difficulty, bitcoin market pricing and other unforeseen issues in deploying its mining rigs. You can view update information on Bitcoin Mining by visiting https://novablock.com/calculator.

