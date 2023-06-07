Vortex Brands Announces New Quarterly Cash Dividend from Bitcoin Mining Operations

DENVER, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vortex Brands Co. (OTC: VTXB), a leading provider of cryptocurrency mining services, is excited to announce a quarterly cash dividend for its shareholders derived from its successful Bitcoin mining operations.

The dividend payment amounts to $0.000003 per share and will be distributed to shareholders of record on July 30, 2023, highlighting Vortex Brands' commitment to rewarding its valued investors.

"We prioritize delivering value to our shareholders, and we are thrilled to maintain our tradition of distributing cash dividends generated through our Bitcoin mining operations," said Todd Higley, CEO of Vortex Brands. "As the cryptocurrency market continues its remarkable growth, we are steadfast in our dedication to expanding our mining capabilities and generating sustainable returns for our esteemed investors."

About Vortex Brands Co.: The Company operates as Technology Holdings Company that focuses on cryptocurrency sector, particularly Bitcoin Mining. Additional information is available by visiting company's website at www.vortexbrands.us or on twitter at https://twitter.com/Vortexbrands.

*Revenue related calculations. Please note that the Company believes that any revenue related calculations are accurate and based on factual information, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve all projections due to number of business-related factors, such as power pricing, mining equipment availability, bitcoin mining difficulty, bitcoin market pricing and other unforeseen issues in deploying its mining rigs. You can view update information on Bitcoin Mining by visiting https://minerstat.com/coin/BTC

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements . These statements include the capabilities and success of the Company's business and any of its products, services or solutions. The words "believe," "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, any of which could cause the Company to not achieve some or all of its goals or the Company's previously reported actual results, performance (finance or operating) to change or differ from future results, performance (financing and operating) or achievements, including those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

