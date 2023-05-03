Vortex Brands Co. Acquires New Bitcoin Mining Machines and Continues to Expand Hashpower

DENVER, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vortex Brands Co. (OTC: VTXB) has acquired new Bitcoin mining machines as part of its expansion strategy, with the deployment expected to increase the company's hashpower and potentially increase quarterly dividends for shareholders. The machines will be deployed to the company's mining farm partners, which are strategically located in areas with low energy costs and favorable regulatory environments. By expanding its mining capacity, Vortex aims to capture a larger share of the growing Bitcoin mining market. The company is committed to using cutting-edge technology to enhance the efficiency and profitability of its mining operations.

To enhance its profile with the global investment community, Vortex has engaged two third-party investor relations providers. Equity Fund Consulting Group will create and develop digital marketing campaigns and related services to raise public awareness of the company and promote its business, while Bitcoin Online will provide similar services. The agreements with both providers are for one month and will cost the company a total of $48,000.

Vortex has a history of delivering solid returns to its shareholders through its business model, which generates revenue through mining activities and provides regular dividends. With the unprecedented growth of cryptocurrencies, Vortex is capitalizing on the opportunity to expand its hashpower and capture a larger share of the Bitcoin mining market. The company's commitment to transparency is evident in its provision of a link to its Bitcoin wallet for shareholders to view.

https://www.blockchain.com/btc/address/38xnQP3mbWoDQTqLZy3GFMZyd2bwigvwCp

About Vortex Brands Co.: The Company operates as Technology Holdings Company that focuses on cryptocurrency sector, particularly Bitcoin Mining. Additional information is available by visiting company's website at www.vortexbrands.us or on twitter at https://twitter.com/Vortexbrands.

*Revenue related calculations. Please note that the Company believes that any revenue related calculations are accurate and based on factual information, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve all projections due to number of business-related factors, such as power pricing, mining equipment availability, bitcoin mining difficulty, bitcoin market pricing and other unforeseen issues in deploying its mining rigs. You can view update information on Bitcoin Mining by visiting https://minerstat.com/coin/BTC

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements . These statements include the capabilities and success of the Company's business and any of its products, services or solutions. The words "believe," "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, any of which could cause the Company to not achieve some or all of its goals or the Company's previously reported actual results, performance (finance or operating) to change or differ from future results, performance (financing and operating) or achievements, including those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

