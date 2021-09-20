Vortex Brands Co. Announces The Launch Of Its Official Twitter Page To Provide Corporate Updates

DENVER, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vortex Brands Co. (OTC: VTXB) announces today the launch of the Company's official Twitter page. The page can be found on Twitter at: https://twitter.com/Vortexbrands.

Todd Higley, CEO of Vortex Brands Co. said, "The Company is extremely grateful for all of the support that we have been given by our shareholders as we transition into primarily a bitcoin mining company. As we are getting close to our initial hashpower coming on-line, we launched this twitter page to provide updates from our Bitcoin Mining operations and in response to our shareholder's desire to know more about the Company. We will strive to provide as much transparency as possible. This will include providing updates and information on this Twitter page but also by providing a link to our Bitcoin Wallet that will provide shareholders and the investment community with an up-to-date record on our bitcoin mining payouts, show our daily results and the current balance of bitcoin held by the Company. We look forward to our future and are excited to begin mining."

This release is to notify our shareholders and investment community that the Company will provide corporate updates on its twitter page https://twitter.com/Vortexbrands. These updates will be in accordance with Regulation FD and SEC guidance on social media (https://www.sec.gov/news/press-release/2013-2013-51htm).

About Vortex Brands Co.: The Company operates as Technology Holdings Company that focuses on cryptocurrency sector, particularly Bitcoin Mining. Additional information is available by visiting company's website at www.vortexbrands.us or on twitter at https://twitter.com/Vortexbrands

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements . These statements include the capabilities and success of the Company's business and any of its products, services or solutions. The words "believe," "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, any of which could cause the Company to not achieve some or all of its goals or the Company's previously reported actual results, performance (finance or operating) to change or differ from future results, performance (financing and operating) or achievements, including those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

SOURCE Vortex Brands Co.

