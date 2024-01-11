Vortex Brands Co. Continues Expansion with Bitcoin Mining Unit Acquisition

DENVER, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vortex Brands Co. (OTC: VTXB), announces its ongoing efforts to strengthen and expand its Bitcoin mining operations through the acquisition of additional mining units. As part of its strategic growth plan, Vortex Brands Co. is actively working to increase its bitcoin mining hash power by acquiring additional machines.

Vortex Brands Co. is dedicated to staying at the forefront of the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency landscape. By expanding its Bitcoin mining operations, the company aims to capitalize on the growing demand for digital assets and strengthen its foothold in the cryptocurrency market.

The acquisition process is currently underway, and the company is diligently working to finalize the transaction. Vortex Brands Co. is committed to providing timely updates to its shareholders and the wider public regarding the progress of this strategic initiative.

Once the acquisition is complete, Vortex Brands Co. will share further details, including the exact number of additional mining units acquired and their expected impact on the company's Bitcoin mining capabilities.

This expansion is in line with Vortex Brands Co.'s vision of becoming a prominent player in the cryptocurrency industry, leveraging its expertise and resources to capitalize on the digital currency revolution.

About Vortex Brands Co.: The Company operates as Technology Holdings Company that focuses on cryptocurrency sector, particularly Bitcoin Mining. Additional information is available by visiting company's website at www.vortexbrands.us or on twitter at https://twitter.com/Vortexbrands.

For additional assistance, journalists and analysts may contact Vortex Brands Co.'s media contact at [email protected].

*Revenue related calculations. Please note that the Company believes that any revenue related calculations are accurate and based on factual information, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve all projections due to number of business-related factors, such as power pricing, mining equipment availability, bitcoin mining difficulty, bitcoin market pricing and other unforeseen issues in deploying its mining rigs. You can view update information on Bitcoin Mining by visiting https://minerstat.com/coin/BTC

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements . These statements include the capabilities and success of the Company's business and any of its products, services or solutions. The words "believe," "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, any of which could cause the Company to not achieve some or all of its goals or the Company's previously reported actual results, performance (finance or operating) to change or differ from future results, performance (financing and operating) or achievements, including those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

